Malaika Arora shares spice remedy to ease digestive troubles

Your kitchen cabinet is full of immunity and health-boosting spices and condiments that can help take care of many issues, right from acidity and bloating to weak immunity. For all those who have trouble with metabolism and experience irregular bowel movements, you might like to try this simple home remedy that Malaika Arora swears by.

Readily available in your kitchen cabinet, fenugreek seeds (methi dana) and cumin seeds (jeera) are great for one’s digestive health, suggested Arora.

Here’s what to do.

Ingredients

1 heaped tsp – Fenugreek seeds

1 heaped tsp – Cumin seeds

Water

1 glass jar

Method

Put the seeds in water and soak them overnight.

Next morning, strain mixture and drink the water.

Here’s how the mixture helps

“Fenugreek seeds (methi daana) and cumin seeds (jeera) have amazing health benefits and gut healing properties. Soaked in water overnight and drinking it in the morning helps in flushing out the harmful toxins from your body and it helps in improving your bowel movement. It also helps you fight against digestive problems. Methi seeds are a great remedy for diabetics as well,” said Arora.

How does it happen? While fenugreek seed is an antacid that improves bowel movements, cumin secretes enzymes, which helps to break down sugars, fats, and carbohydrates in the body and keep the gut healthy.

