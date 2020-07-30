Malaika Arora shows how not to wear a face mask; follow these rules

Are you wearing the face mask correctly? (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram) Are you wearing the face mask correctly? (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Malaika Arora just showed us how to wear a face mask correctly at a time the safety equipment has become the new ‘normal’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a picture the Chhaiya Chhaiya star posted on Instagram, she shows how to place the mask such that it covers from the nose up to the chin. Make sure the nose does not remain exposed. Nor should you pull it down to your chin.

“Please wear a mask and wear it the correct way. Protect urself and others,” Malaika wrote on Instagram.

Take a look:

While keeping your face mask under the nose defeats the purpose of wearing it, pulling it down to your chin could result in the inside of the mask being contaminated when it comes in contact with the exposed neck area, say experts. The mouth and nose could also be infected by bacteria, virus, or other germs. So, even though many of us make the mistake of pulling the mask down while eating or drinking, experts strongly advise against it.

The guidelines are in line with those suggested by World Health Organisation (WHO). In an infographic document on how to wear non-medical fabric masks safely, WHO advised against making the following mistakes:

* Do not wear a mask that looks damaged.

* Do not wear a loose mask.

* Do not wear the mask below your nose.

* Do not remove the mask when there are people within a metre’s distance.

* Avoid wearing a mask that makes it difficult for you to breathe through.

* Do not wear a dirty or wet mask.

* Do not share your mask with others.

Are you following these?

