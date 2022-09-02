Malaika Arora spills a secret to improve digestion, manage weight gain, control blood pressure

Malaika Arora swears by living and eating healthy. This is why the fitness enthusiast not only shares snippets from her workout sessions but also her healthy meals and everyday habits. As such, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently took to social media to share a health tip that she said can help in “improving digestion by balancing out the doshas in a meal, managing weight gain, and controlling blood pressure.”

The best thing about the tip is that it is not complicated, and involves you eating something refreshing after dinner. Wondering what that is? It is just eating a handful of saunf (fennel seeds) and sugar. “Next time someone offers you saunf at dinner, take it,” she captioned the post, which also listed the above-mentioned benefits of this combination.

According to nutritionist Karishma Shah, “fennel seeds have a cooling effect on the body and also help balance vata, pita, and kapha, while sugar, a natural coolant, reduces acidity when had after meals.” The expert added that fennel seeds and sugar make for the best combination as a mukhwas, pointing out that “fennel seeds are more beneficial to health, and sugar is added to sweeten the palate.”

The expert also suggested consuming a fennel seed drink during summer to relieve heat from the body. “The oil found in the seeds is carminative in nature, hence it is used in massage blends, to calm nerves, and promote mental clarity,” she added.

Other benefits of fennel seeds, according to the expert, include:

*Aids digestion: Oils present in fennel seeds trigger the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes which pace up the process of digestion.

*Beats bloating: Fennel helps in digestion and assimilation of food and move it through the tract quickly which helps beat the bloat and gas.

*Aids weight Loss: Fennel has natural diuretic properties, and helps prevent water retention and slim down the waistline. It acts as an excellent detoxifier and flushes out extra fluids and toxins from the body.

Fennel seeds have plethora of health benefits (Source: Pexels) Fennel seeds have plethora of health benefits (Source: Pexels)

*Controls cholesterol levels: Fennel contains fibre which helps maintain the cholesterol level.

* Regulates water balance: Potassium present in fennel regulates water balance as well as acid-base balance in our body which further reduces blood pressure.

She suggested that one can have fennel tea twice a day or a handful of fennel twice a day to help control blood pressure.

