Malaika Arora addresses her duck walk, reveals it helps manage lower back pain: ‘My doctor tells me…’

Malaika Arora, 52, recently laughed about her peculiar walk, candidly admitting the “duck walk” actually helps her. “How I walk? (laughs). Believe it or not, my doctor says… because I keep getting lower back problems from wearing a lot of heels and stuff like that… he tells me to not forget to walk every day by keeping my feet in. 10-15 steps in the morning and 10-15 steps at night. I do my duck walk every day. It really helps you with alignment. People tend to slouch…it helps,” the Dil Se actor told Curly Tales.

We reached out to Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that a duck walk is a controlled walking pattern. “In this movement, the feet are slightly turned inward, and the steps are taken slowly and mindfully. This may seem odd, but the goal is to retrain the body’s alignment,” said D Deshpande.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The expert added that many people today, especially those who wear heels often or sit for long periods, develop poor posture. “They may have rounded shoulders, an exaggerated lower back curve, and uneven weight distribution. This walking style encourages better engagement of the hip muscles, thighs, and core, which support the spine. When done correctly and moderately, it can help improve balance and body awareness,” said Dr Deshpande.

Can this really help with lower back pain caused by wearing heels?

Dr Deshpande emphasised that wearing heels regularly shifts the body’s center of gravity forward. “This shift places extra strain on the lower back and knees. Over time, it can lead to discomfort or even chronic pain. Exercises like the duck walk can act as a corrective movement by activating muscles that are often underused. It helps gently realign posture and reduce stress on the lumbar spine. However, it is not a standalone solution. Reducing heel usage, stretching, and strengthening exercises are also essential,” said Dr Deshpande.

Is it safe for everyone to try this exercise?

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Not necessarily, affirmed Dr Deshpande. “While it may help some people, it is not suitable for everyone. Individuals with knee pain, ligament injuries, hip problems, or balance issues should avoid this exercise without medical advice. Using improper technique can add unnecessary pressure on the joints, particularly the knees.”

Do you wear heels? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you wear heels? (Photo: AI Generated)

How should one incorporate it safely into a routine?

If a doctor recommends it, the duck walk can be done in short sessions of about 10 to 15 steps once or twice a day. “Focus on slow, controlled movements rather than speed or intensity. It’s also important to pair this exercise with overall posture correction, proper shoe choices, and regular physical activity for long-term benefits,” said Dr Deshpande.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.