Malaika Arora enjoys a plate of curd rice; here’s why you should too

In summers, it becomes imperative to have foods that are cooling in nature and are also loaded with health benefits. One of the best foods to beat the summer heat is curd, that you can use to whip up a plate of curd rice like Malaika Arora. The 48-year-old recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her lunch plate.

“Curd rice for the win”, she captioned the picture.

Malaika Aroraloves curd rice (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram Stories) Malaika Aroraloves curd rice (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram Stories)

Curd rice is known to have a cooling effect on the body, and also helps improve digestion, especially in summer. Experts suggest having it for lunch for maximum benefits.

If you are still wondering why you should have curd, food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola took to Instagram to share the numerous ways in which curd benefits one’s health.

According to Dr Ria, curd is good for digestion. “Being a probiotic milk product, curd benefits gut health. It also calms down an inflamed or upset stomach. Curd is also loaded with organic acids like lactic acid that helps in the absorption of nutrients and microminerals. It inhibits the growth of steroid hormones or cortisol, thereby controlling the risk of obesity,” she said.

Curd is considered to have numerous benefits for health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Curd is considered to have numerous benefits for health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Not only that, it is a “good source of protein“. “It forms a crucial part of weight loss. Protein is known to induce satiety and helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which keeps cravings in check. It does contain some good fats as well which also keeps your hunger under control. It is rich in calcium, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, potassium, and magnesium,” she added.

She also mentioned that it can be had as an in-between meal or a snack.

What type of curd should you have?

Please do not buy fat-free or low fat curd. It’s highly processed and will ruin your digestive system, she warned.

Who should not have?

Before adding it to your diet, do check with your doctor. “If you are allergic to curd, or on any treatment which doesn’t allow curd, then you should refrain from it,” she mentioned.

