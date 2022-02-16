How to maintain weight after a bariatric or weight loss surgery

Being overweight is one of the major causes of concern for people around the world — one that also impacts their self-esteem and affects their overall health. While there are many options and ways available to lose weight, some people remain immune to healthy diets and exercises; for them, obesity becomes a way of life.

Weight loss or bariatric surgeries can help improve their life and make them lose stubborn belly fat, says Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Department of GI, Minimal Access & Bariatric Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

According to the doctor, although weight loss surgeries are effective, the surgical procedure comes with a few risks and limitations.

“Permanent diet changes and regular exercises can ensure maximum benefits and long-term success of weight loss surgery. Bariatric or weight-loss surgeries are helpful for people with excessive weight, cardiovascular diseases (stroke), fatty liver, type 2 diabetes, sleep disorder, PCOD, infertility and other weight-related health issues,” he explains.

The doctor adds that every surgery demands a recovery process, and for the long-term success of weight-loss surgery, one needs to follow specific instructions, along with regular checkups, laboratory tests, and a few restrictions.

Dr Saggu makes the following suggestions on how one can maintain weight after a bariatric surgery; read on.

1. Healthy and mindful eating: Continuous eating can be a habit that people develop unwillingly. The purpose of your surgery is to stay in shape and stay healthy. Eating unnecessary food can put all the hard work and surgical process in vain.

2. Exercises: To maintain a healthy weight, you need to burn those extra calories more often and longer.

3. Follow a plan: Maintain a regular food pattern. Fix a specific time for all three meals. Note what you must eat or shop for your meal. This will help in avoiding unhealthy food, and you can save money.

4. Food journals: Keeping a written account of everything about your diet can make you more responsible about your body. Note your exercise routine, vitamins, calories consumed.

5. Like-minded people: Weight-loss surgery is a big procedure that changes your body for the better. Finding support from a close person will motivate during the after-surgery period.

6. Steady lifestyle: Managing a regular schedule for all necessary activities like sleep, meals, exercises will change your life drastically. If you have trouble adjusting, reach out to your healthcare expert or seek help from a support group.

7. Don’t be embarrassed: Losing or gaining weight is a lifelong procedure and varies for every individual. If you are gaining weight after surgery even after following the instructions, seek professional health. Don’t skip your follow-up appointments and take medications on time.

