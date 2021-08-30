Some ways to maintain your thyroid health, as advised by a doctor

Owing to the fact that most of us lead stressful lives, one that has been exacerbated in the pandemic, lifestyle disorders have become quite common. Thyroid is a hormonal issue which affects a lot of women and men around the country, regardless of age.

On her Instagram account, Dr Anjali Kumar says that stress can definitely take a toll on your health, including your thyroid. “Keeping your stress levels in check, is key for your well-being,” she writes alongside a video, wherein she talks more about the hormonal issue.

“Whether it is hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, it is auto-immune. Which means the body’s own immune system goes on a drive against its own tissues. Why does that happen? It is the stress, worry, anxiety, the diet, pollution all together at play. So, do everything to take care of that stress and worry, and you will see your immune system cooperating and protecting your tissues,” she says.

In the caption, Dr Kumar also lists some ways to maintain your thyroid health: “Consuming a balanced diet, sleeping well, giving your body adequate time to relax and continuing to take your medications as advised by your doctor.”

For the uninitiated, thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland, a small organ, located in the front of the neck, visibly wrapping around the windpipe (trachea). Just like other glands in the body, the thyroid also makes hormones — mainly thyroxine, which acts to increase metabolic rate, regulating growth and development — that help control many vital functions of your body.

When the thyroid gland does not function properly, it can impact your health. If your body produces too much thyroid hormone, you can develop a condition called hyperthyroidism, and if it produces too little, it can lead to hypothyroidism.

More information can be provided to you by a healthcare expert, but like Dr Kumar says, it is important to make some lifestyle tweaks so as to remain healthy.

