Why mom-to-be Mahira Khan, 41, is making headlines at TIFF debut: ‘Definitely more challenging’

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is expecting her second child, news she shared with the world as she made her debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in a stunning hand-embroidered sari in wine chiffon by Aafrinish by Niazi.

The designer described that the ensemble was “brought to life over 1,440 hours by two artisans, with delicate kashidakari, cutdana, silver zari and lotus motifs woven quietly into the embroidery — symbols of fertility, renewal and new life,” in the caption of their Instagram post.

Styled by Sana Anver, Mahira Khan paired it with a heavily embroidered teal dupatta, chandbaalis and a loose braid.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Pregnancy at 24 vs 41

Already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage to Ali Askari, Khan told Images Drawn about the challenges of embracing pregnancy after a long time. “It’s very different this time and definitely more challenging. The last time I was pregnant, I was 24. I’m 41 now, so I’m literally a different woman … emotionally, physically, in every possible way.”

She added, “At 24, I think I went through pregnancy with a certain innocence. I was excited, my health was great, and perhaps I didn’t think too much about everything that could happen. I just went with it.”

Talking about the challenges she faced this time around, the Raees actor elaborated: “This time has been very different. Physically, it’s been harder. There are days when my body simply doesn’t allow me to do what my mind thinks I should be able to do. And that has been an adjustment for me because I’m used to being on the go, working, travelling, doing a hundred things at once.”

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Khan stunned at her TIFF debut. (Source: Instagram/@sananver) Khan stunned at her TIFF debut. (Source: Instagram/@sananver)

Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Women & Children Bangalore, says that in both cases, pregnancy at 24 and pregnancy at 41 often mean a healthy mom and baby, but from a biological perspective, these are entirely different situations.

Complications that arise

At 24, Dr Ashwin says ovarian reserve and egg quality are generally better. “At this age, the risk of chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo is quite low. But as a woman gets to her late 30s and early 40s, her egg quality drops because there is more than a higher chance that chromosomal abnormalities are carried. This leads to an increased chance of miscarriage as well as other conditions like Down syndrome,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, pregnancy after 40 can increase risks of developing certain complications, including gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, placental anomalies, fetal growth problems, preterm birth and even stillbirth, but the risk that an individual woman will get any complications is still very low.

What to keep in mind

Dr Awasthi says that a preconception consultation can uncover and optimise pre-existing hypertension, diabetes, thyroid condition or lack of nutrition for women before conception happens. “Taking folate, having a good body weight, doing regular exercise, giving up smoking and alcohol as well and checking prescription drugs are among the basics of a good reproductive health plan,” she further adds.

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Ultimately, the doctor says that pregnancy after 40 should be viewed as a pregnancy requiring informed and individualised care — not as an inherently unsafe pregnancy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.