Maheep Kapoor shares morning supplement routine: ‘CoQ10, Omega-3…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Maheep Kapoor, in conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, revealed that she eliminated sugar from her diet to combat candida and rid her body of free radicals. When asked about the supplements that find a permanent spot in her morning routine, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star revealed “magnesium, CoQ10, omega-3 and glutathione” have made the final cut.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that many celebrities, including Maheep Kapoor, often share their morning supplement routines, but it is important to remember that supplements should be chosen based on an individual’s health needs and not simply copied.
View this post on Instagram
Vitamin D, which supports bone health, immunity, and muscle function.
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart, brain, eye, and skin health.
Collagen peptides, which may help improve skin elasticity and support joint health when combined with a healthy diet.
Probiotics, which can support gut health and digestion in some people.
Magnesium, which helps with muscle function, nerve health, sleep, and energy production.
Multivitamins, which can help fill nutritional gaps when the diet is not adequate.
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), an antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress, leading to a healthy heart.
These also increase cellular energy in the body, which is beneficial for individuals experiencing fatigue or an overall decline in health due to age.
“While these supplements may offer benefits, they work best when combined with a balanced diet, regular exercise, good sleep, and healthy lifestyle habits rather than being seen as a shortcut to good health,” Raj says.
Raj says that it is equally important to understand that supplements are not risk-free. And taking high doses of vitamins or minerals without medical advice can cause side effects or even toxicity.
“For example, too much vitamin D can increase calcium levels and affect the kidneys, excessive vitamin A can be harmful to the liver and pregnancy, and some herbal supplements may interact with medicines such as blood thinners, diabetes medications, or blood pressure drugs,” she tells indianexpress.com.
People with kidney disease, liver disease, pregnancy, or other medical conditions should be especially cautious before starting any supplement, she adds.
According to her, the safest approach is to get most nutrients from a varied and balanced diet and use supplements only when there is a proven deficiency, increased requirement, or a doctor’s recommendation.
Before starting any daily supplement routine, Raj advises discussing it with a qualified healthcare professional who can recommend the right supplement, dose, and duration based on your age, lifestyle, medical history, and blood test results if needed.