Maheep Kapoor shares morning supplement routine: ‘CoQ10, Omega-3…’

Maheep Kapoor, in conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, revealed that she eliminated sugar from her diet to combat candida and rid her body of free radicals. When asked about the supplements that find a permanent spot in her morning routine, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star revealed “magnesium, CoQ10, omega-3 and glutathione” have made the final cut.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that many celebrities, including Maheep Kapoor, often share their morning supplement routines, but it is important to remember that supplements should be chosen based on an individual’s health needs and not simply copied.