Maheep Kapoor says Candidiasis made her give up sugar

Maheep Kapoor, 52, recently revealed that she has suffered from Candidiasis, a common fungal infection mostly caused by yeasts from the Candida species. “I had candida. So, you have to starve out sugar in your body. Actually, a lot of women in India have candida. All kinds of sugar, whether jaggery or coconut sugar. That’s what people don’t understand. There’s dates syrup, honey,” she told Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube podcast.

During the conversation, Maheep also shared that she has been taking supplements, including magnesium for sleep, citrate for digestion at night, Q10, Omega 3, and Glutathione for the liver.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.