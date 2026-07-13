Maheep Kapoor says Candidiasis made her give up sugar

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Maheep Kapoor, 52, recently revealed that she has suffered from Candidiasis, a common fungal infection mostly caused by yeasts from the Candida species. “I had candida. So, you have to starve out sugar in your body. Actually, a lot of women in India have candida. All kinds of sugar, whether jaggery or coconut sugar. That’s what people don’t understand. There’s dates syrup, honey,” she told Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube podcast.
During the conversation, Maheep also shared that she has been taking supplements, including magnesium for sleep, citrate for digestion at night, Q10, Omega 3, and Glutathione for the liver.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To understand whether there is a link between Candidiasis, sugar, and supplements, we reached out to an expert.
Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD, diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said reducing sugar intake is good for overall health, but cutting out all sugar isn’t necessary for everyone. “Many people think that natural sweeteners like jaggery, honey, date syrup, or coconut sugar are much healthier than regular sugar. However, from a metabolic perspective, these are still sugars and can affect blood glucose levels. It’s more important to focus on moderation and adopt a balanced and sustainable eating pattern instead of strict restrictions,” said Dr Negalur.
Dr Negalur clarified that there is “no strong scientific proof that completely starving the body of sugar can cure candida infections”. “Candida is a common fungus that naturally exists in the body. Recurrent infections usually relate to underlying issues like diabetes, antibiotic use, hormonal changes, or a weakened immune system. Managing these risk factors and getting proper medical treatment is far more important than completely removing sugar from the diet,” said Dr Negalur.
Dr Negalur noted that some of these supplements might offer specific health benefits. “For example, magnesium can help those with a deficiency, omega-3 supports heart health, and CoQ10 and glutathione have antioxidant properties. However, these supplements aren’t a replacement for a healthy lifestyle and should not be seen as treatments for candida or as a one-size-fits-all solution for better health. Their use should be personalised and guided by a healthcare professional,” Dr Negalur said.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrity health practices can raise awareness, but what works for one person may not work for another.
“Nutrition and supplements should fit a person’s age, health conditions, nutritional needs, and medical circumstances. Instead of following restrictive diets or supplement plans based on trends, people should concentrate on balanced nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and seeking professional medical advice when needed,” Dr Negalur said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.