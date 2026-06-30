Woman took magnesium daily, then developed an irregular heartbeat

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From sleep gummies to pills, magnesium has become one of the most talked-about supplements on social media. It is often promoted as a solution for stress, poor sleep, muscle cramps, and overall well-being. But a recent viral Instagram post by anti-crisis psychologist Tanita Astra has sparked a different conversation.
Astra posted the story of a woman who was doing “everything right” — eating clean, avoiding alcohol, and sleeping well. After reading repeatedly that “magnesium is a must, everyone is deficient,” she reportedly started taking magnesium supplements every evening.
Four months later, the post claims, she developed a severely irregular heartbeat and ended up in the emergency room. It was later found that excess magnesium may have disrupted her heart’s electrical system.
While the post does not provide medical records or detailed clinical information, it raises an important question: Can magnesium supplements backfire? We decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director and Head of Cardiac Sciences at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, who confirms the possibility.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Taking magnesium supplements without medical advice can sometimes do more harm than good,” he tells indianexpress.com.
While magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of bodily functions, not everyone requires supplementation. “Excess intake can lead to unwanted side effects, especially in people with kidney problems, heart conditions, or those taking certain medications,” says Dr Dhall.
Magnesium plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy heartbeat. In fact, doctors sometimes use magnesium therapeutically in hospitals to manage certain heart rhythm disorders. However, more is not always better.
“Too much magnesium can disrupt these functions,” explains Dr Dhall. According to him, excessive magnesium levels can slow the transmission of electrical signals that control the heartbeat, potentially causing a slower pulse or changes in heart rhythm. It may also lower blood pressure, leading to dizziness, weakness, or fainting.
In severe cases, the consequences can become life-threatening. “Extremely high magnesium levels can cause the heart rate to slow down significantly, trigger abnormal heart rhythms, and severely lower blood pressure,” Dr Dhall cautions.
“In rare but serious situations, the heart may stop functioning properly, leading to cardiac arrest.”
The risk is particularly high in people with kidney disease because their bodies may struggle to remove excess magnesium efficiently.
According to Dr Dhall, the earliest signs of excessive magnesium intake are often digestive. “Frequent diarrhea, nausea, stomach discomfort, and vomiting are common signals that the body may be getting more magnesium than it needs,” he notes.
Some people may also experience unusual tiredness, muscle weakness, dizziness, or feeling lightheaded.
Importantly, these symptoms are not always caused by magnesium alone. Interactions with medications, dehydration, underlying illnesses, and taking multiple supplements simultaneously can also contribute to problems.
For that reason, experts caution against assuming that supplements are automatically safe simply because they are sold over the counter. As Astra’s post notes, “natural” does not always mean harmless for every person or at every dose.
While its not that magnesium is dangerous in itself, that supplements should be taken based on individual health needs rather than internet trends. Before adding magnesium, or any supplement, to your daily routine, it is worth asking a simple question: Do you actually need it?
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.