Woman took magnesium daily, then developed an irregular heartbeat

From sleep gummies to pills, magnesium has become one of the most talked-about supplements on social media. It is often promoted as a solution for stress, poor sleep, muscle cramps, and overall well-being. But a recent viral Instagram post by anti-crisis psychologist Tanita Astra has sparked a different conversation.

Astra posted the story of a woman who was doing “everything right” — eating clean, avoiding alcohol, and sleeping well. After reading repeatedly that “magnesium is a must, everyone is deficient,” she reportedly started taking magnesium supplements every evening.

Four months later, the post claims, she developed a severely irregular heartbeat and ended up in the emergency room. It was later found that excess magnesium may have disrupted her heart’s electrical system.