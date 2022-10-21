This ‘magic breakfast’ is a must-try for people suffering from obesity, diabetes, or metabolic disorders

Do you, often, end up skipping breakfast owing to lack of time? That is something, experts say, you must never do. As such, a little prep beforehand can come in handy as it can help save a lot of effort in the mornings, and also ensure that you kickstart the day with a nourishing breakfast. So, here’s a two-way smoothie recipe by Dr Manjunath Sukumaran, a holistic health coach, and founder of Harmony Wellness Concepts, which, he says, will not only help keep you satiated until lunchtime but can be extremely nourishing for your health and wellness needs.

“You will be really surprised to know that this classic ‘Harmony Smoothie’ will completely satisfy (as) a breakfast. The balanced nutrition combined with the taste, crispness, and smell of cinnamon and virgin coconut oil will give you a great start for any day. Loaded with protein from nuts, seeds and a plant protein supplement, (it) will address your satiety for the next five hours,” he captioned the post. Take a look at it below:

On his YouTube channel, Dr Sukumaran suggested that one should start their day on the right note by having a smoothie for breakfast which he called — ‘magic breakfast’. “It is a complete meal with all the nutrients your body needs. It keeps you energetic until lunch and is absolutely delicious,” he said, as she shared a video showing why and how to make smoothies.

What more?

Calling smoothies as “excellent meal replacement options”, he added that they are the perfect “liquid nutrition”. “It is a wholesome meal with slow carbs, proteins, good fats, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, fibre etc. For people suffering from obesity, diabetes, or metabolic disorders, the Harmony Smoothie is an anti-inflammatory, healing drink. It has a profound impact on our gut health, brain health, and energy levels,” he said while sharing the recipe.

But before we dive into the recipe, let’s learn more about the components.

*Dr Sukumaran recommended using papaya, apples, mangoes, bananas, avocado, aloe vera gel, spinach leaves, and pomegranate, dates, chikoo. “You can use 3-4 fruits a day,” he mentioned. For a green smoothie, one can use spinach, avocado, and aloe vera.

*Nut and seeds mix. “You can powder and store it for a week,” he shared.

*Peanuts, cashews, almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds etc contain protein and soluble fibre. “Protein is a critical component as it helps suppress hunger,” he mentioned.

*Bioactive compounds or phytonutrients — moringa powder and wheat grass powder.

*For good source of fat, he recommended coconut milk and virgin coconut oil.

How to make?

Fruit smoothie

Ingredients

Mango

Papaya

Pomegranate or any fruits of your choice

A few dates

1 scoop – Protein powder

1 tsp – Wheat grass powder

1 tsp – Nut mix powder

1 tsp – Cinnamon

1 tbsp – Virgin coconut oil

Honey

Coconut milk

Water

Method

*Add all the ingredients one by one. Blend. Enjoy.

Green smoothie

Ingredients

Apple

Avocado

Pomegranate

Spinach

Banana

Aloe vera gel

Dates

1 tsp – Nut mix powder

1 tsp – Wheat grass powder

1 tsp – Cinnamon

1 scoop – Protein powder

1 tbsp – Virgin coconut oil

Honey

Coconut milk

Water

Method

*Add all the ingredients one by one. Blend. Enjoy.

Pointers to keep in mind

*Do not mix sweet and sour fruits.

*Have the smoothie within 10 minutes of making it.

*Make sure you drink plenty of water. It is important to stay hydrated as smoothies contain a lot of fibre which can lead to constipation.

