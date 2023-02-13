Madhuri Dixit Nene offers to accompany technologist Kunal Bahl to buy tadgola in Mumbai; know more about the fruit

Recently, Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl took to Instagram to share how he had tagdola, also known as ice apple, for the very first time, and was “astonished” that he had never had this “amazing fruit before”. In fact, he even asked fellow Twitter users about the best place to buy this fruit in Mumbai.

As expected, an excited Twitterati took to the comments section to prod him about his experience of having the summer fruit. “How did it taste for you? Was it sweet? I found it a bit tasteless – tried it for the first time yesterday, too,” the user asked, to which Bahl responded, “Was outstanding. Like all fruits, am sure taste varies with quality.”

What’s the best place to buy good quality Tadgola/Ice Apple in Mumbai? Had this fruit for the first time recently and was really astonished that I had never eaten this amazing fruit before. pic.twitter.com/53e0MX1yF2 — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) February 5, 2023

But, to our surprise, Bahl also got a special response from actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who retweeted his post with the comment: “Lemme know when you are here and we will go together!”.

Lemme know when you are here and we will go together! https://t.co/Hy8QdB6qyq — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 5, 2023

What is tagdola?

For the unversed, tadgola is popular in the southern belt with states like Andhra Pradesh (called taati munjalu), and Tamil Nadu (called nungu) boasting some fresh produce.

Experts suggest that besides being a natural coolant, the translucent fruit is known to be a perfect mix of minerals and sugars that are needed by the body. “Ice apples are a combination of essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, phytonutrients, and calcium. This low-calorie fruit also contains fibre, protein, and vitamins C, A, E, and K. Also, it contains a range of minerals like iron, potassium, zinc, and phosphorus — making it a perfect fruit for summers,” said Mohini Dongre, senior dietician at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram.

The fruit of sugar palm tree, which is fleshy and juicy, tagdola has a texture similar to litchi and is pale white in colour.

“A unique feature of the fruit is that even the sap of the trunk is healthy and refreshing. Interestingly, if the sap is collected early morning it is sweet-sugary in taste, and if collected in the afternoon or evening, it is fermented, sour and astringent to taste,” Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, told indianexpress.com.

Are you experiencing constipation? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you experiencing constipation? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Health benefits of tadgola or nungu

According to Goyal, the fruit:

Advertisement

Is a storehouse of micronutrients: This fruit is rich in sodium and potassium, and maintains the fluid and electrolyte balance. So it helps to deal with dehydration and fatigue.

Aids weight loss: This fruit is full of fibre and water and has a lower caloric density. Both these features help to lose weight as it keeps the person fuller for a longer duration.

Treats constipation: It’s high fibre and water content helps in smooth bowel movements and deals with constipation.

Is an immunity booster: The richness of vitamin C in this fruit enhances the body’s immunity and helps to keep infections at bay.

Is skin friendly: The vitamin C content also helps to synthesise collagen, a protein that forms the structure of skin.

The fruit, easily available in the summer season across the coastal areas of India, should be consumed with caution as having over ripe tadgola causes stomach ache and diarrhea. Also consume it within a day as it is highly perishable in nature, informed Goyal.

Also Read | Summer health: Top three reasons why you should consume mulberry this season

What to keep in mind when buying tadgola?

Look for tender tadgolas, advised Goyal.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!