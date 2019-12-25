Macrobiotic diet: All you need to know about this nutritious bowl of food

A macrobiotic diet could help get rid the body of toxins. (Source: File Photo) A macrobiotic diet could help get rid the body of toxins. (Source: File Photo)

If you think healthy is boring, the colourful macrobiotic bowl is just what you need. This bowl of nutrient-dense vegetables, fruits, carbohydrates, healthy fats, and quality proteins is not only nourishing for your body but equally Instagram-worthy. Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself.

Celebrity nutritionist and author Pooja Makhija recently shared an Instagram post that showed a macrobiotic bowl consisting a drool-worthy combination of moong sprouts, fermented purple cabbage, quinoa, kale, onion rings, pickled cauliflower, bean sprouts and hummus, dusted with dried algae.

She captioned the post, “…Why it’s my favorite is that it’s so easy to cook (assemble rather!) Healthy, easy, yummy, gorgeous looking – what are you waiting for!!??”

Some benefits that she highlighted in the post include:

*The diet is all about gut-friendly prebiotic foods that helps our microflora flourish. These bowls are high in fibre, minerals, vitamins, supply easy to digest protein and are low in fats.

*Great to build healthier skin, low gut inflammation, easy digestion, gives you more energy, aids weight loss, and gives a complete sense of well-being of the mind and body.

What is a macrobiotic diet?

The style of eating whole foods instead of processed or packaged foods comes from Japan and emphasises a mindful, seasonal approach to food. The macrobiotic diet was developed in the 1920s by a Japanese philosopher called George Ohsawa who believed that by eating a simple, healthy diet, one could live in harmony with nature. According to Cancer Research UK, Ohsawa also believed that a macrobiotic diet could cure cancer and other serious illnesses.

As per a National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)’s 2016 study, “the analysis of a macrobiotic diet plan indicates the potential for disease prevention and suggest the need for studies of real-world consumption as well as designing, implementing and testing interventions based on the macrobiotic approach”.

Here’s why you can count on the macrobiotic bowl

*It’s a perfect meal-in-a-bowl and completely nourishing depending on the toppings you choose.

*You can easily see your food divided into carbs, proteins and healthy fats.

Protein

Protein is required in one’s diet to build and repair tissues, including strong muscles. Plant-based foods such as tempeh, hummus, or lentils or meat-based proteins like chicken, fish, or eggs can good options

Carbohydrates

You’ll get complex carbs, which are slow-digesting in nature, by making the base of the bowl with quinoa, sweet potatoes, or brown rice. They are also considered as filling fibre-rich foods that provide the much-needed energy to the body.

Healthy fats

Avocados, olive oil, nuts, and seeds are considered healthy fats that can help one keep fuller for longer as the body digests them more slowly. They’re also good for the heart and cholesterol levels. Note that fats are needed to absorb certain vitamins and minerals, particularly the ones that are derived from vegetables in the bowl, including vitamins A, D, E, and K.

What you should keep in mind

Apart from your diet, you also need to make certain lifestyle changes which aren’t particularly difficult. You eat only when hungry, chew food nicely before swallowing, purify water before drinking or cooking and avoid caffeinated or alcoholic drinks. You should ideally eat your dinner at least two to three hours before going to bed, use skin and hair care products made from natural, non-toxic ingredients, exercise regularly and should include yoga and walks in your daily routine.

However, before taking up the diet, it is good to check with your nutritionist. Depending on your health conditions, a macrobiotic diet may be accompanied with advice on healthy exercise, cooking classes and meditation.

