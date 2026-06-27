3 supplements that deserve a place in your wellness routine and the best way to take them

We get the bulk of nutrients from our diets, but certain vitamins — micronutrients essential for our bodies to function properly — come packed with multiple health benefits. Which is probably why celebrity macrobiotic coach Dr Shilpa Arora took to Instagram to share 3 supplements she recommends the most: “Vitamin C, Vitamin D & Magnesium”

But what about these three stands out?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant- Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, shared why these 3 supplements should be a staple in your rotation, and most importantly, how: