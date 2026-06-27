3 supplements that deserve a place in your wellness routine and the best way to take them

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We get the bulk of nutrients from our diets, but certain vitamins — micronutrients essential for our bodies to function properly — come packed with multiple health benefits. Which is probably why celebrity macrobiotic coach Dr Shilpa Arora took to Instagram to share 3 supplements she recommends the most: “Vitamin C, Vitamin D & Magnesium”
But what about these three stands out?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant- Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, shared why these 3 supplements should be a staple in your rotation, and most importantly, how:
It is an excellent antioxidant that improves immunity, enhances collagen synthesis, and speeds up wound healing. Vitamin C also helps in maintaining healthy skin and protects cells from free radical damage.
Best way to take: Vitamin C taken with meals (especially breakfast) helps decrease the chance of stomach upset.
Vitamin D is very important for bone growth, the immune system, and mood. It is one of the most common vitamins people are deficient in, often due to limited sun exposure. It assists with calcium absorption and helps prevent osteoporosis as well.
Best way to take: Vitamin D should be taken with fatty foods to enhance absorption, as it is fat-soluble. Make sure you are combining Vitamin D with Vitamin K2, which is crucial for directing calcium to bones and preventing its deposition in arteries or kidneys.
It helps with the body’s muscle function, relaxation, sleep, and bone health. Magnesium also helps reduce stress, regulate blood sugar levels, and prevent migraines.
Best way to take: While topical magnesium products are marketed for sleep improvement, oral magnesium is linked to enhanced sleep quality via its role in regulating GABA, a neurotransmitter involved in relaxation.
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Beyond these three, Dr Kumar mentioned some other supplements that you should keep handy.
Vitamin B12: It assists in preserving nerve function, red blood cell production and helps provide energy. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause weakness, fatigue, and sometimes even neurological diseases, particularly in vegetarians and older people.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids (Fish Oil): Omega-3 promotes heart health and brain function and minimizes inflammation. It also supports healthy joints and may reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease.
Zinc: Zinc enhances the immune system, heals wounds faster, and maintains healthy skin. It also helps to build metabolism, improve digestion, and enhance mental functions.
Calcium: Calcium helps to regulate one’s bone density and muscle function. It is also used in transmitting nerve impulses, blood coagulation, and maintaining a well-functioning and healthy heart.
Iron: It is required for the formation of red blood cells and oxygen flow. Iron deficiency can lead to anemia, weakness, and impaired immunity. It is essential for women and athletes, as women lose a lot of iron during menstruation and athletes require extra iron to support increased oxygen demand and stamina.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.