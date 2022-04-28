Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox drink each other’s blood; here’s why it is not a healthy practice

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may be drinking each other’s blood on the regular. As bizarre as it seems, the Transformers actor revealed about this particularly vampiric habit of theirs recently.

Speaking with Glamour UK, she said, “I guess to ‘drink’ each other’s blood might mislead people, or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones‘, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, have maintained — what people would call — an edgy and eccentric relationship, right from their fashion sense to the way they demonstrate their affection, making it all seem gothic.

It should be noted that last year, rapper Machine Gun Kelly had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he had shown the talk show host a vial of Megan’s blood that he carried along.

“She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either. She was going to Bulgaria, and so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘Oh, you are going to leave, and I cannot even come see you’. Some people give a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA,” he had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

In her interview with Glamour, the actor continued, stating that her rapper boyfriend is more “haphazard, hectic and chaotic” about it. “When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Indianexpress.com reached out to Dr Rahul Bhargava, principal director-hematology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, to understand about this practice’s ramifications on health. According to him, drinking blood has not been an uncommon practice around the world. “Some communities would consume blood for fertility and vigour. But there is no scientific evidence for it.”

He added that the moment we drink someone else’s blood, “it goes through the stomach and gets destroyed”. “As hematologists, we would deter people from following these practices as it is not safe. Has the blood been purified? Has the donor been tested for HIV, Hepatitis-C, sexually transmitted diseases? The risk of infection always remains high,” he explained.

Dr Bhargava said the ritual of drinking blood could best be described as a “psychiatric manifestation” or “ill-founded myths about vigour”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!