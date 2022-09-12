Beat the afternoon slump with these effective tips

Do you often feel sleepy or sluggish in the afternoon, especially after lunch? Well, that is nothing but an ‘afternoon slump’ that strikes during the mid-afternoon hours and can hamper your work schedule. This ‘slump’ can manifest itself as frequent yawning, feeling fatigued or lethargic, irritable, and even unwanted cravings.

So, if you have been struggling with the same, here are some effective ways to beat the feeling, courtesy of gut microbiome specialist Shonali Sabherwal.

*According to TCM (traditional Chinese medicine), a crunch helps wake up the brain. So having a snack with with meal should wake up your brain. Opt for nuts, makhanas, or some green capsicum with hummus.

*Never skip breakfast. Instead have one that is made from complex carbohydrate from a whole grain: millet porridge, brown rice poha, brown rice idlis/dosa.

*Engage in a some activity; even stretching helps. This helps boost energy.

*Scientists say that moving away from the task at-hand and just walking around helps boost creativity. Try it, said Sabherwal.

A study published in 2006 found that brief (about 20 minutes) exposure to a bright white light increased alertness and boosted the brain’s responses. According to WebMD, melatonin can’t be produced in the presence of bright light, so if you usually feel sleepy around 2:30 or 3 pm, go out for a walk around 2:15 pm.

*Quit sugar as it causes blood sugar to rise rapidly. While this can result in an energy boost at the earliest, once introduced into the bloodstream, the body also makes insulin. This lowers blood sugar levels. Sometimes the body over-adjusts itself, causing the blood sugar level to drop rapidly. This explains the drop in energy some people experience about 30 minutes after eating a sugary snack.

*Sip on antioxidant teas around 3 pm. “My ‘go to’ is having my antioxidant tea, always. I have many that I enjoy drinking,” she added.

