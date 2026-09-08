‘Forever chemicals’ in sportswear: This is what happens when they touch your skin

Recent reports have raised questions about the potential presence of “forever chemicals” in activewear from leading athletic apparel brand Lululemon. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation to determine whether the company’s athletic apparel contains PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The Office of the Attorney General said it will also examine Lululemon’s Restricted Substances List, testing protocols and supply-chain practices to assess whether its products comply with the company’s stated safety standards.

Lululemon, however, has denied currently using PFAS in its products. The company said it phased out the chemicals in fiscal 2023, following their limited use in a small percentage of water-repellent products.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemicals used to make fabrics resistant to water, stains and sweat and have also been used in nonstick cookware and some food packaging.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To understand more about these chemicals and their risks, we asked an expert.

Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because some of them persist in the environment and can remain in the body for a long time.

“From a health perspective, prolonged exposure to certain PFAS has been associated with effects on the immune system, metabolism and hormonal functions. However, the potential health impact depends on factors such as the specific PFAS involved, the amount of exposure and the duration of exposure. Therefore, the presence of PFAS in a product should not automatically be interpreted as an immediate health risk,” said Dr Saraf.

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Does wearing activewear containing PFAS mean these chemicals will enter our body?

Not necessarily, clarifed Dr Saraf. “Skin contact does not mean that a harmful quantity will automatically be absorbed. Exposure from clothing can vary depending on the type of fabric, the chemical used, how the garment is treated and how frequently it is worn.”

At the same time, activewear is generally worn close to the skin and often during periods of sweating, so it is reasonable to encourage greater transparency about the chemicals used in such products, Dr Saraf told indianexpress.com.

Are you buying chemical-free activewear? (Photo: Freepik) Are you buying chemical-free activewear? (Photo: Freepik)

“For people who regularly wear activewear, particularly during intense workouts when there is prolonged contact between sweaty skin and fabric, it is reasonable to be mindful of product claims and choose clothing from manufacturers that provide clear information about the materials and chemical treatments used,” said Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital Parel.

What should consumers keep in mind while buying sportswear?

Consumers can make simple, practical choices. Dr Saraf noted that consumers should look for brands that clearly disclose their materials and chemical treatments, and prefer products with credible PFAS-free or chemical-safety certifications where available. “It is also important to remember that PFAS exposure can come from multiple environmental and consumer sources, so focusing on one product category alone may give an incomplete picture.

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“More transparency from manufacturers, independent testing, and stronger regulation can help consumers make better-informed choices without creating unnecessary fear,” added Dr Ullal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.