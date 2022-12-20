This 4-ingredient ‘powerful remedy’ will ease congestion, help get rid of thick phlegm, mucus

Seasonal changes can take a toll on one’s immune system, leading to many health issues ranging from colds, coughs, and lung congestion. At such times, certain tried and tested remedies can give immense relief. Sharing one such natural and “powerful remedy for lung health, congestion, thick phlegm, and mucus” is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, who suggested a concoction made with onion and spices like turmeric and black pepper.

“Make an informed decision. This has been working for so many of my clients. Hope it works for you,” Coutinho captioned his Instagram post.

He also shared how to make the decoction

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Onion, chopped

1 tbsp – Chemical free jaggery

1/4 tsp – Turmeric

Pinch of black pepper

Method

*Boil all the ingredients together for three minutes. Simmer for three more minutes.

*Sip lukewarm.

“If it suits you, do it. Otherwise, don’t,” said Coutinho.

The lung is a vital organ that functions 24/7 effectively, for which is requires a lot of lubrication, a balanced diet and proper care. According to dietitian Sameeksha Kalra, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital, some home remedies, like lemon juice and honey, ginger syrup with cinnamon, or peppermint tea, contain substances with “expectorant, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antioxidant action”. “They help to eliminate secretions in the respiratory airways and strengthen the immune system. These remedies can reduce coughing with phlegm caused by a cold, or flu.” She added that the onion drink is a powerful remedy, too.

“This home remedy for phlegm made with onion contains expectorant and antiseptic properties. It helps to loosen phlegm, strengthen the immune system, and reduce lung inflammation that prevents further mucuos production. Jaggery helps create a shield against diseases due to its decongestant properties that help clear out phlegm from your system and lead to quicker recovery,” Kalra, who has also tried the remedy, told indianexpress.com.

She added that the curcumin in turmeric can help fight off infection that may be triggering mucus production. “It’s also shown to aid with decongesting airways, and supporting the excretion of excess mucus. A pinch of black pepper acts as an antioxidant, antiviral, antibacterial ingredient that fights the infection. Its helps to thin down the mucus that helps to breathe easily,” said Kalra.

Agreeing, Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director and head, pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Faridabad said that the drink may also help give relief from throat irritants. “It has antioxidants that, in general, are good to reduce free radical damage to the lung tissues and other important organs of the body, including hair and skin,” said Dr Jha.

