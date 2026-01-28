Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D

With many people unknowingly deficient in this nutrient, the potential link between vitamin D and snoring raises important questions about how nutrition affects sleep health

What snoring can reveal about your vitamin D levels

Snoring is often dismissed as a harmless and slightly annoying bedtime habit. But what if it’s actually your body’s way of signalling something deeper? While snoring is usually linked to nasal congestion, obesity, or sleep apnea, many are unaware that a deficiency in vitamin D could also be a contributing factor.

Vitamin D, commonly known as the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ plays a vital role in maintaining muscle tone — including the muscles in your airway. Studies have found that low levels of vitamin D may be associated with increased inflammation and weakened muscle control in the upper respiratory tract, both of which can lead to disrupted breathing during sleep. According to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, “The prevalence of vitamin D deficiency is increasing worldwide and is associated with similar metabolic disturbances to OSAS (Obstructive sleep apnea syndrome).” In some cases, individuals with chronic vitamin D deficiency also report fatigue, poor sleep quality, and symptoms resembling mild sleep apnea.

With many people unknowingly deficient in this nutrient, the potential link between vitamin D and snoring raises important questions about how nutrition affects sleep health, and whether something as simple as correcting a deficiency could reduce nighttime disturbances.

How does vitamin D deficiency potentially contribute to snoring or sleep-related breathing issues?

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, public health intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “Vitamin D plays a crucial role in muscle function, including the muscles that keep our airways open during sleep. When vitamin D levels are low, muscle tone in the upper airway can weaken, making it easier for tissues to collapse and obstruct airflow. This can contribute to snoring or even mild sleep apnea.” 

Additionally, he mentions that a vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased inflammation and poor immune regulation, which can cause nasal congestion and swelling in the respiratory tract, further disturbing breathing patterns during sleep.

Can correcting a vitamin D deficiency improve sleep quality or reduce symptoms of sleep apnea in some individuals?

Yes, addressing a vitamin D deficiency can have a positive impact on sleep quality for some individuals. “Several studies suggest that restoring normal vitamin D levels may reduce airway inflammation and improve muscle tone, both of which can help minimise snoring and breathing interruptions,” states Dr Hiremath.

Moreover, he says that vitamin D also influences the regulation of melatonin, the hormone responsible for maintaining our sleep–wake cycle. While it may not be a standalone treatment for sleep apnea, maintaining healthy vitamin D levels supports better overall sleep physiology and complements other medical interventions.

Apart from sunlight exposure, what are the most effective ways to maintain optimal vitamin D levels for better sleep and overall health?

Apart from regular and safe sun exposure, the expert shares that dietary sources and supplements are the most effective ways to maintain optimal vitamin D levels. Foods such as fatty fish like salmon and sardines, egg yolks, fortified dairy products, and mushrooms exposed to sunlight are excellent sources. 

“For individuals who spend limited time outdoors or have darker skin tones, a doctor may recommend a vitamin D supplement after checking blood levels. It is important to pair vitamin D intake with foods rich in healthy fats, as it is a fat-soluble vitamin and gets better absorbed when consumed with dietary fats. Maintaining adequate vitamin D not only supports sleep but also strengthens immunity, bone health, and overall energy levels,” concludes Dr Hiremath. 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

