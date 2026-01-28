Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D

Snoring is often dismissed as a harmless and slightly annoying bedtime habit. But what if it’s actually your body’s way of signalling something deeper? While snoring is usually linked to nasal congestion, obesity, or sleep apnea, many are unaware that a deficiency in vitamin D could also be a contributing factor.

Vitamin D, commonly known as the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ plays a vital role in maintaining muscle tone — including the muscles in your airway. Studies have found that low levels of vitamin D may be associated with increased inflammation and weakened muscle control in the upper respiratory tract, both of which can lead to disrupted breathing during sleep. According to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, “The prevalence of vitamin D deficiency is increasing worldwide and is associated with similar metabolic disturbances to OSAS (Obstructive sleep apnea syndrome).” In some cases, individuals with chronic vitamin D deficiency also report fatigue, poor sleep quality, and symptoms resembling mild sleep apnea.