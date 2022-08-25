Is low-sodium salt beneficial for people with high blood pressure? Experts answer

As we know, excessive consumption of salt, which has been used in our food preparation for centuries, has several adverse health impacts. According to a study published in European Heart Journal, in comparison to those who never or rarely added salt to their food, those who did regularly were at a 28 per cent higher risk of premature death.

World Health Organization recommends the consumption of fewer than 5 grams of salt per day. However, Indians are consuming more than double the recommended amount (10.98 grams) in their diet, another study conducted by George Institute for Global Health found.

It is advisable for an adult to limit the consumption of salt as it is linked to several health risks such as hypertension, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases. This is due to the presence of high sodium content.

Explaining how excessive sodium affects health, Dr Sakshi Manchanda, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Medanta, Lucknow said that sodium piles up in the body, and the body holds onto water to dilute the sodium. “As a result, there is more fluid around cells and blood flowing through the bloodstream. A larger blood volume puts more stress on the heart and the blood vessels. The additional strain and pressure over time may stiffen blood vessels, increasing the risk of blood pressure, heart attacks, and stroke. It can also result in heart failure,” he added.

As such, should you switch to low-sodium salt? There is conflicting data on the additional advantages of lowering this vital mineral, Dr Manchanda suggested.

This is because “low sodium salts include a higher percentage of potassium, which can harm one’s health if consumed in large quantities.”

Agreeing, Suparna Mukherjee, InCharge, Clinical Nutrition Department, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bangalore said: “Yes, low sodium salt is high in potassium. Generally, it is not harmful for a normal population as the human body needs potassium as well, but in any clinical condition or with a medical history, it is preferable to further discuss the usage of low sodium salt with a clinical dietitian.”

Mostly, those with hypertension look for substitutes such as low-sodium salt. However, according to Dr Manchanda, these people are the ones who should avoid utilising salt substitutes that contain potassium chloride, such as the low-sodium variety.

“These disorders may (but not always) increase the risk of elevated potassium levels in your blood, which are generally well-controlled by the body. Potassium in salt substitutes has the potential to skew the balance. Those with high blood pressure are advised to take a low salt diet. One should avoid added salt in the diet and pay attention to hidden sources of excess salt like pickles, sauces, namkeen and bakery items,” he explained.

The nutritionist, too, advised focusing on the quantity of the salt, more than its quality. “Generally, I have observed that patients usually double the quantity of low sodium salt than normal salt to get the taste, which is actually nowhere beneficial. We should practice eating less salty food, only then will low sodium salt be beneficial,” Mukherjee said.

Due to the excessive intake of potassium, present in low-sodium salt, one may develop Hyperkalemia which induces symptoms such as weakening pulse, slow heartbeat or muscle weakness. “A high blood potassium level can be harmful. It may result in severe heart issues like your heart may beat too quickly, slowly, or erratically when the potassium level is too high,” Dr Puru Dhawan, Ayurvedic kidney expert and Founder, SRIAAS said.

Adding to the benefits of low-sodium salt, Dr Dhawan said that it is good for kidney patients (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Adding to the benefits of low-sodium salt, Dr Dhawan said that it is good for kidney patients (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A study titled Potassium-Enriched Salt Substitutes as a Means to Lower Blood Pressure agreed that the greatest concern with potassium-enriched salt substitutes is the potential for adverse effects due to hyperkalemia, specifically the increased risk of arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death. “Although there is no absolute threshold that defines the point at which these adverse events occur, a serum potassium level of = 6.0 mmol/L is generally considered to be a clinically significant threshold above which the most serious manifestations of hyperkalemia occur.”

According to Dr Padmini B V, Head Clinical Dietitian, Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, Bangalore, however, low sodium salt with high potassium content is advised for heart patients. “Potassium is also equally important as a good mineral. It is very good for the heart, so an equal balance of sodium and potassium for a normal person is important. We would definitely advise such salt to cardiac patients only and not for a normal person. A normal person can have a sodium-rich salt in adequate quantity.”

Adding to the benefits of low-sodium salt, Dr Dhawan said that it is good for kidney patients, too, “as individuals with poor kidney conditions can accumulate additional sodium in the body, which can lead to high blood pressure and swelling in their ankles”.

