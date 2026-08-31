Low muscle, high blood sugar? What experts want you to know

Skeletal muscle and blood sugar

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Skeletal muscle is the body’s largest storage site for glucose. After eating a meal, nearly 70% of the sugar entering the bloodstream is absorbed and stored by muscle tissue, where it is converted into glycogen for later use as energy. This makes muscle a key player in keeping post-meal blood sugar levels stable. When a person has very low muscle mass, this storage capacity shrinks significantly. There is simply less tissue available to absorb glucose, so more of it remains circulating in the blood for longer periods.”

Over time, she adds, the body compensates by producing higher amounts of insulin to push glucose into cells, and the muscle that remains often becomes less responsive to insulin’s signals. This combination of reduced storage space and blunted insulin response is one reason low muscle mass is increasingly recognised as a hidden but significant contributor to poor blood sugar control, even in people who are not overweight.

Low muscle mass and diabetes risk

“Yes, low muscle mass can raise the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes independent of body weight or BMI,” states Malhotra, adding that this also explains why some slim, normal-weight individuals still develop blood sugar problems, a pattern often described as metabolically unhealthy despite looking lean. With less muscle to absorb glucose, the pancreas works harder to compensate, and this strain builds up over years.

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“That said, muscle mass is one piece of a larger picture. Overall risk also depends on visceral fat around the abdomen and organs, family history of diabetes, age-related muscle loss, physical activity levels, sleep quality, and diet composition, especially intake of refined carbohydrates and protein. Two people with identical BMI can have very different metabolic risk depending on how much muscle versus fat makes up that weight. This is why body composition, not just the number on the scale, matters for assessing true metabolic health,” shares Malhotra.

Rebuilding muscle to improve glucose regulation