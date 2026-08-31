Low muscle, high blood sugar? What experts want you to know

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Muscle is often discussed in the context of strength, mobility and physical fitness, but it also plays an important role in how the body handles glucose. Skeletal muscle is one of the major tissues involved in taking up glucose from the bloodstream, particularly after eating. This raises an important question: could having very little muscle change the way a person’s blood sugar is regulated?
Low muscle mass can occur for different reasons, including ageing, prolonged inactivity, inadequate nutrition and certain health conditions. It is also possible for someone to have a body weight that appears normal while having relatively little muscle. Since glucose regulation depends on several organs and metabolic processes, the relationship between muscle mass and blood sugar may be more complicated than simply having “more muscle is better”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Understanding this connection could be particularly relevant for people who are older, physically inactive or losing muscle over time. An expert can help explain how reduced muscle mass may influence glucose disposal and insulin sensitivity, whether people with low muscle mass face a greater risk of blood sugar problems, and what can realistically be done to support metabolic health.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.