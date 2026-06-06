Low magnesium levels: 3 signs that may indicate a deficiency

Magnesium is involved in hundreds of processes in the body, from muscle function and nerve signalling to supporting overall well-being. Because it influences multiple systems at once, low levels may sometimes manifest as symptoms that people do not immediately connect to a nutrient deficiency.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain recently highlighted three possible signs of low magnesium levels. Discussing its role in emotional regulation, she said, “Having magnesium in the body is responsible for a neurotransmitter called GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) that is actually responsible for making you feel much more relaxed.” She explained that when magnesium levels are low, this process may be affected, potentially contributing to symptoms such as palpitations, anxiety, and even panic attacks. She also pointed to muscle-related symptoms, noting that magnesium plays an important role in muscle contractions, so frequent cramps or tingling may be worth paying attention to.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Deepsikha also linked magnesium deficiency with headaches, saying “magnesium is super important in nerve function and blood vessel regulation.” She advised, “So if you have these signs, please make sure you consult a doctor and get started with a good magnesium supplement and eat a magnesium-rich diet.” To understand more, we spoke with an expert.

Differentiating between magnesium deficiency symptoms and symptoms of underlying causes

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietitian & Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Anxiety, muscle cramps, and migraines are frustratingly non-specific symptoms, meaning they appear across dozens of conditions. However, certain patterns can hint toward magnesium deficiency specifically. If your muscle cramps cluster at night, worsen with physical activity, and are accompanied by eye twitches or facial spasms, low magnesium is worth investigating. Similarly, migraines linked to deficiency often come with light sensitivity and are cyclical rather than triggered by identifiable stressors.”

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For anxiety, she adds that magnesium deficiency tends to produce a “wired but tired” feeling, marked by physical restlessness without a clear psychological trigger. “That said, self-diagnosing is risky. A serum magnesium blood test is a useful starting point, though it isn’t perfect since most magnesium lives inside cells, not in the bloodstream. A red blood cell (RBC) magnesium test offers a more accurate picture. Always pair lab results with a full dietary and lifestyle assessment for meaningful answers.”

Nerve function, relaxation, and muscle activity

Malhotra mentions that magnesium is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, making it far more than just a “relaxation mineral.” At a cellular level, it regulates energy production by activating ATP, the molecule every cell uses as fuel. This is why low magnesium often presents as persistent fatigue that sleep doesn’t fix. Beyond muscles and nerves, magnesium is critical for heart rhythm regulation, keeping calcium and potassium in proper balance to prevent arrhythmias. It also directly influences insulin sensitivity, meaning chronically low levels can silently push blood sugar dysregulation over time.

He notes, “Magnesium is also essential for vitamin D activation, and without adequate magnesium, supplementing vitamin D becomes far less effective. Bone health, hormone production, and even gut motility are all quietly dependent on it. This systemic involvement is why deficiency rarely shows up as a single obvious symptom, but instead as a cluster of seemingly unrelated complaints.”

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Is supplementation always necessary?

Before buying supplements, Malhotra suggests, honestly audit your diet. Rich food sources include dark leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, almonds, black beans, whole grains, and dark chocolate. If your plate regularly includes these, supplementation may not be necessary, and dietary changes alone can meaningfully raise magnesium levels within weeks. Supplementation becomes more justified when absorption is compromised.

“Conditions like Crohn’s disease, type 2 diabetes, chronic alcohol use, or long-term use of proton pump inhibitors and diuretics genuinely impair magnesium retention. If one does supplement, form matters significantly. Magnesium glycinate is well absorbed and gentle on digestion, making it ideal for anxiety and sleep. Magnesium citrate works well for constipation. Magnesium oxide, though common and cheap, has poor bioavailability. Dosage should generally stay between 200 and 400mg daily for adults, ideally taken in the evening with food. Always consult a healthcare provider before supplementing, especially if you have kidney conditions, as excess magnesium clearance depends on healthy kidney function,” concludes Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.