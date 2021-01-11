Right tawa, kadhai may be the secret to good iron levels; here’s how

We all know that kitchen spices are a powerhouse of nutrients that aid our health in more ways than one, and also help build immunity. But did you know that using certain kitchen utensils can also help maintain good health, especially the haemoglobin (Hb) levels. While regular intake of Hb-boosting foods is recommended, here’s how your utensils can also play a major role.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently highlighted the need to bring back iron tawa, kadhai and karchis into the kitchen to boost one’s haemoglobin levels.

Haemoglobin is necessary for transferring oxygen in the blood from the lungs to the tissues. Lack of haemoglobin can lead to less red blood cells, which can cause anaemia or iron deficiency which presents itself with symptoms like fatigue, heart palpitations, hair loss and shortness of breath.

*Having an optimum level of haemoglobin (Hb) helps with an adequate supply of oxygen to the brain and other body parts.

*Low Hb levels can also be the reason you are not getting results from your daily workout.

*Low Hb levels can make you feel lethargic and tired. It has been linked to mental health issues, said Diwekar.

*If you are planning to go for Invitro Fertilisation (IVF), or have Irritable Bowel Syndrome, diabetes or PCOD, you need adequate Hb levels.

*Hb can also prevent hair loss and make way for thick, lustrous hair.

So, how can iron vessels help?

So, how can iron vessels help?

Cooking food in iron vessels is a natural way of countering the deficiency of micronutrients, improving oxygen levels in the body, and naturally increasing the haemoglobin in your blood, as per Diwekar.

So, make sabzis or curries in an iron kadhai, use iron tawa to make rotis and use iron karchi for cooking. “Iron begins to add itself to the food that is being cooked in iron vessels,” the nutritionist explained.

