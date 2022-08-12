These foods will help improve your haemoglobin count naturally

August 12, 2022 8:00:18 pm
“Low haemoglobin count is quite common in India, especially in women,” writes nutritionist Lovneet Batra on Instagram. This is why experts suggest consuming foods that are rich in iron — to keep anaemia at bay, and also boost the energy levels.
For the unversed, haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in the red blood cells that helps carry oxygen to the various organs and tissues of the body.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
For men, the normal range is 13.5 to 17.5 grams per deciliter, while for women it is 12.0 to 15.5 grams per deciliter. So if your haemoglobin levels are in the lower range, it would be a good idea to tweak your diet and include certain foods to improve the levels.
View this post on Instagram
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram recently to list foods that can help improve haemoglobin levels.
Amaranth greens
Being iron-rich, amaranth greens promote coagulation and increase haemoglobin content along with the red blood cell count.
Dates
Iron content in dates can increase the number of erythrocytes thereby increasing haemoglobin levels. Dates contain iron (Fe) which is enough to match body’s need, along with vitamin C, vitamin B complex and folic acid that can help the formation of red blood cells. Hence, consuming dates can help improve the formation red blood cells and prevent anaemia
Raisins
Raisins are a rich source of iron and copper which are necessary for the formation of red blood cells and increase haemoglobin level.
Millets
“Studies say that regular consumption of millets can improve haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels to reduce iron deficiency or anemia, which is rising globally,” she wrote.
Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds contain various important nutrients, namely iron, folate, flavonoids, copper and other nutrients that play a role in increasing hemoglobin levels as a companion to iron in overcoming anaemia
According to the expert, some other foods that help boost haemoglobin levels include: jamun, dry apricots, ragi, lentils, tamarind pulp, and groundnuts.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Watch video: Small plane crash-lands on California road
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, Kohli plays at No. 3, who to drop from middle order?
Bombay HC orders Rs 2-lakh damages for Nigerian wrongly jailed over forensic report ‘typo’
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village land row
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro India price, pre-order dates revealed
What causes death from dengue? What symptoms to watch out for?
Nigerian woman’s makeover as an Indian bride wins hearts online
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi meets Sonia, Oppn leaders in Delhi, says his state has shown way to country
Hong Kong population shrinks for 2nd year under virus curbs
PM’s ‘revdi’ statement: BJP attacks Kejriwal, says welfare measures, freebies different
Newsmaker | The ‘Bandra Boy’ who led BJP to hair’s breadth of winning 2017 BMC polls is its pick for Mumbai