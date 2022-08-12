These foods will help improve your haemoglobin count naturally

“Low haemoglobin count is quite common in India, especially in women,” writes nutritionist Lovneet Batra on Instagram. This is why experts suggest consuming foods that are rich in iron — to keep anaemia at bay, and also boost the energy levels.

For the unversed, haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in the red blood cells that helps carry oxygen to the various organs and tissues of the body.

For men, the normal range is 13.5 to 17.5 grams per deciliter, while for women it is 12.0 to 15.5 grams per deciliter. So if your haemoglobin levels are in the lower range, it would be a good idea to tweak your diet and include certain foods to improve the levels.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram recently to list foods that can help improve haemoglobin levels.

Amaranth greens

Being iron-rich, amaranth greens promote coagulation and increase haemoglobin content along with the red blood cell count.

Dates

Iron content in dates can increase the number of erythrocytes thereby increasing haemoglobin levels. Dates contain iron (Fe) which is enough to match body’s need, along with vitamin C, vitamin B complex and folic acid that can help the formation of red blood cells. Hence, consuming dates can help improve the formation red blood cells and prevent anaemia

Raisins

Here’s how raisins can help you (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Here’s how raisins can help you (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Raisins are a rich source of iron and copper which are necessary for the formation of red blood cells and increase haemoglobin level.

Millets

“Studies say that regular consumption of millets can improve haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels to reduce iron deficiency or anemia, which is rising globally,” she wrote.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds contain various important nutrients, namely iron, folate, flavonoids, copper and other nutrients that play a role in increasing hemoglobin levels as a companion to iron in overcoming anaemia

According to the expert, some other foods that help boost haemoglobin levels include: jamun, dry apricots, ragi, lentils, tamarind pulp, and groundnuts.

