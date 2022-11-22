scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Some low-carb, high-fibre foods that are ideal for weight loss

According to nutritionist Divya Sobti, coconut is low in carbs and high in fibre and fat, so it may help stabilise your blood sugar

Have fibre-rich diet (Photo: Pixabay)

There’s no denying the benefits of consuming a fibre-rich diet. From aiding weight loss to keeping one fuller for longer, fibre also helps control blood sugar levels. But many of the high-fibre foods also tend to be loaded with carbohydrates or carbs, making them tricky to consume for some people. “Most people consume far too many ultra-processed refined carbs, such as white bread, soda, candy, and sugary breakfast cereals. These high carbohydrate, low fibre meals may result in weight gain and heart disease, among other health issues,” said Dr Payal Sharma, senior dietician, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

As such, are there any fibre-rich foods that are low on carbs, too? If you too have been looking for an answer to that question, we are here with some help from Divya Sobti, a nutritionist.

“Unfortunately, many foods that are high in fibre are also high in carbs. How can you boost your fibre intake while staying keto or low carb? In this guide, we’ll share the best low-carb, high-fibre foods,” Sobti captioned her Instagram post as she listed some foods. Take a look.

Strawberry

Eight medium strawberries have little over seven grams of carbohydrates and almost as much vitamin C as an orange. They’re also loaded with high amount of fibre that are anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and protect your heart.

Raspberry

Raspberries are rich in disease-protecting antioxidants. They can be eaten as a snack, or baked into desserts.

Spinach

Spinach is also low in carbs, but the carbs become more concentrated as the leaves are cooked down and lose their volume. For example, one cup of cooked spinach contains seven grams of carbs with four grams of fibre, noted Sobti. Agreed Dr Sharma and said, “Spinach, kale, and other leafy green vegetables are common low-carb diet favourites. They may help you feel full in addition to being high in nutrients and generally available.”

Blackberry

blackberry Have blackberries in your diet (Source: Pixabay)

Blackberries, which may be fresh or frozen, are low on carbs. In fact, 20 small blackberries, or one cup, have less than 10 carbs. Their dark blue colour makes them highest in antioxidants that fight disease. Because they have lots of fibre and less fructose, blackberries — and other berries in general — are less likely to cause gas and digestive issues.

Coconut meat

According to Sobti, coconut is low in carbs and high in fibre and fat, so it may help stabilise blood sugar. “One rat study found that coconut had antidiabetic effects, possibly due to its arginine content,” she mentioned.

Almonds

Almonds are low in carbs and high in protein and fibre. “Both protein and fibre are known to increase feelings of fullness. This can help you eat fewer calories,” she said.

Dr Sharma pointed out that chia seeds are also high in nutrients such as fibre, protein, and numerous vitamins and minerals. “They are a well-known source of omega-3 fatty acids,” said Dr Sharma.

