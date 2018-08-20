Intake of low-carb diet or high-carb diet can increase risk of an early death

Carbohydrates should be consumed in moderation. (Source: File Photo) Carbohydrates should be consumed in moderation. (Source: File Photo)

Cutting down carb intake and eating it in moderation is what dieticians and nutritionists generally advise. A recent study has shown that the intake of both high-carb diet or a low one can increase the risk of an early death.

The research published in the Lancet public health journal took into consideration results of eight studies. It was deduced that for a healthy lifespan, a moderate amount of carbohydrate is imperative. Less than 40 per cent or more than 70 per cent of calories from carbohydrates increases the risk of mortality.

A report in The Guardian cautions that not all low-carb diets are similar. Those who eat more meat like chicken, lamb and less carbohydrates, their mortality risk tend to be higher than those who get their protein from foods such like avocados, nuts and legumes.

“Low-carb diets that replace carbohydrates with protein or fat are gaining widespread popularity as a health and weight loss strategy,” Dr Sara Seidelmann said as quoted in the report. “However, our data suggests that animal-based low-carbohydrate diets, which are prevalent in North America and Europe, might be associated with shorter overall life span and should be discouraged. Instead, if one chooses to follow a low-carbohydrate diet, then exchanging carbohydrates for more plant-based fats and proteins might actually promote healthy ageing in the long term.” Seidelmann, who also led the research, added.

She also said that instead pf presenting a single picture, her team has tried to “thoroughly answer a question”.

“Nutrition is high up on everybody’s mind but there is such confusion about what we should eat. One day, a study is coming out telling us high carb is better, another day a study is telling us low carb is better.”

