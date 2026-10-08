Low blood sugar in older adults: Why severe episodes can be especially dangerous

Dangers of low blood sugar in old age (Image: Magnific)

Low blood sugar can quickly go from a warning sign to a medical emergency. This is because the brain depends on a continuous supply of glucose to function, and it has very little stored glucose to fall back on.

So, when blood sugar drops significantly, the effects aren’t limited to feeling hungry, shaky, or sweaty. Brain function can begin to deteriorate, potentially leading to confusion, seizures, unconsciousness and, in severe cases, death.

We spoke to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, to understand why hypoglycaemia can become particularly dangerous in older adults.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.