Can low blood pressure and high pulse rate occur together? A cardiologist explains

You check your blood pressure and find that it is lower than usual, but your heart seems to be racing. The two readings may appear contradictory, but low blood pressure and a high pulse rate can occur at the same time. What explains this combination, and when should you be concerned?

This is exactly what was troubling an internet user who took to Quora asking: Can low blood pressure and high pulse rate occur simultaneously? If so, what is the recommended treatment for this condition?

We reached out to Dr Saurabh Juneja, Director and HOD, CTVS, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, seeking answers.