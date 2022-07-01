Why you should consume lotus stem or kamal kakdi

Lotus stem or kamal kakdi, as it is popularly known, is a powerhouse of nutrients and flavour. It is used to make a variety of dishes, including curries and koftas. For the unversed, it comes from the root of the lotus flower and has a mild and pleasant sweet-tasting flavour.

Calling it a versatile vegetable, nutritionist Lovneet Batra said that there is more to it than its delectable flavour. “It is packed with an array of powerful nutrients that promote health,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the numerous health benefits of this humble vegetable.

Helps in digestion

The nutritionist mentioned that the woody, fleshy lotus root is packed with dietary fibre, which is known to bulk up stool and expedite bowel movements. “Lotus root can reduce symptoms of constipation while optimizing nutrient absorption through the secretion of digestive and gastric juices and stimulating peristaltic motion in the smooth intestinal muscles to facilitate easy and regular bowel movements,” she explained.

Reduces risk of anaemia

Due to a significant content of iron and copper, lotus root “plays a major role in the production of red blood cells, decreases the risk of developing symptoms of anaemia, and increases blood flow”. It helps in stimulating blood circulation and increases organ oxygenation, she said.

Lotus stem helps regulate blood pressure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Lotus stem helps regulate blood pressure (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Regulates blood pressure

Explaining how lotus stem can help regulate blood pressure, the expert said that the significant levels of potassium found in this vegetable “ensures a proper balance between the fluids in the body and also counteracts the effects of sodium in our bloodstream”. “Potassium is a vasodilator, meaning that it relaxes blood vessels and by lessening the contraction and rigidity, it increases blood flow and reduces the strain on the cardiovascular system,” she added.

Provides mental clarity

One of the elements of the vitamin B complex is pyridoxine. It directly interacts with neural receptors in the brain that influence mood and mental states. It also controls irritability, headaches, and stress levels.

