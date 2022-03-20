Want to lose winter weight? Try this healthy aloe vera juice

With the change of season, the diet needs to change, too. For a lot of people, weight loss is a health and fitness goal and their diet revolves around it. Weight gain in winters is not unheard of. Owing to a lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle choices in the cold months, people tend to add a few kilos.

The good news, however, is that it is reversible, and there is a healthy and simple way to lose winter weight while also boosting immunity and strengthening the gut.

Nutritionist Azra Khan took to Instagram to explain the process of making fresh aloe vera juice, saying that it is good for losing weight in summers.

“Aloe vera juice contains polyphenols, which are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants have been shown to have several health benefits, but specific research on aloe’s antioxidants and human health is lacking. [The] juice may work as a laxative, though research on the safety of aloe vera products is lacking. Some research suggests aloe could have other benefits on digestive health, but more research is needed,” she wrote in the caption.

The expert added that the juice and mouthwash may “improve various dental and oral conditions” owing to their “potential antibacterial properties”.

How to prepare it?

– Simply peel fresh aloe vera from the plant, then mix it with water and blend.

– Pour out the liquid in a glass and add a dash of lemon.

– Drink on an empty stomach.

Would you like to try?

