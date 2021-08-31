Weight loss alert: Seven food combinations to burn fat, beat bloating and boost metabolism

Weight loss is not an easy process, but one that can be achieved by being consistent. Dietitian Vidhi Chawla says that in order to lose weight successfully, one has to exercise and eat proper food every day.

“There are certain food combinations that can help you burn fat, beat bloating and boost metabolism. Do not skip your breakfast; it may cause you to not consume adequate amounts of fibre and nutrients. It can also increase bouts of acidity,” she advises.

The dietitian lists some food combinations that may work magic to lose weight. Read on.

1. Egg and bell pepper: Eggs are a powerful superfood on their own, but when combined with bell pepper — another fat-burning ingredient — it can help you lose weight quickly. Eggs are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats, as well as choline, a nutrient that boosts metabolism. Bell peppers, on the other hand, are rich in vitamin C. Eating peppers can help you burn stored fat and convert carbs into fuel, keeping you energised all day. By adding bell peppers into your eggs, you can significantly accelerate weight loss.

2. Carrots and tahini: Carrots contain about 10 per cent of carbs, are made up of starch, simple sugars and fibre. They also have a low glycemic index and are rich in vitamin A in the beta carotene form, vitamin K, B-vitamins, and potassium. Tahini, also known as sesame butter, is high in calcium and can help you lose weight by reducing your appetite and calorie intake.

3. Figs and Brazil nuts: Figs are considered to be a healthy replacement for unhealthy snacks because they have few calories and no fats at all. They are high in antioxidants, which help reduce cell-damaging free radicals in your body. Brazil nuts, on the other hand, are a great source of selenium, an antioxidant that helps your body’s immune system and promotes metabolism. When combined with figs, it will aid in weight loss by making you feel fuller, increasing your metabolism, and ensuring you eat fewer unhealthy snacks.

4. Avocado and cayenne pepper: Avocado contains oleic acid, which helps you feel fuller for a longer period of time. Smashed avocado with cayenne pepper, which contains capsaicin, an appetite suppressant, can be placed on top. Capsaicin promotes satiety, which can help you lose belly fat by reducing caloric intake. Place those avocado slices on sprouted grain bread, which is high in fibre and can help you feel satisfied.

5. Lentils and tomatoes: Make lentil soup. People who consume pulses as part of a calorie-restricted diet lose more weight than those who consume the same number of calories but do not consume as many legumes. The broth can also aid in weight loss by filling you up without adding unnecessary calories. Include some anti-inflammatory tomatoes, which can also help you maintain leptin resistance and thus lose more weight.

6. Pineapple and lime juice: Pineapple is low in calories and high in water content, making it an ideal healthy weight loss snack. Pineapples are high in fibre, which promotes normal food passage through the digestive system and stimulates the release of gastric and digestive juices that aid in food dissolution. Lime contains a variety of essential nutrients that help in the reduction of both body weight and food consumption. It contains citric acid, which aids in the faster and more efficient burning of body fat.

7. Green tea with lemon and mint: Green tea is a magical drink that has been shown to aid in weight loss and the burning of belly fat. It’s high in antioxidants and also contains a lot of catechins, which help your liver convert fat to energy by promoting fat release from fat cells. You can also add a lemon to your green tea, which contains pectin and polyphenols and help you lose weight by making you feel fuller.

