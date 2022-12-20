Lose weight naturally with these Ayurvedic remedies

Excess weight can put one at risk for developing many ailments, including type 2 diabetes, heart problems, blood pressure, and even sleep apnea. As such, it is extremely important to eat healthy food, exercise, and try to lose weight naturally. However, in order to shed excess kilos, many people resort to diets and certain hacks can do more harm than good in the long run.

“As such, when trying to lose weight, it’s important to know that four aspects — diet, exercise, sleep quality, and stress levels — have to work in sync in order to achieve the desired results,” Ishti Saluja, a nutritionist, said.

But worry not, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, has the perfect solution(s), which she shared on Instagram.

“Experts believe that being overweight could lead to various health conditions including diabetes, heart problems, memory loss, accelerated ageing and pregnancy complications,” she captioned her Instagram post, listing the following remedies:

Methi (fenugreek)

Fenugreek seeds are packed with benefits, and are often used to prepare Indian dishes. These seeds have been found to reduce appetite, and increase satiety – therefore helping you snack less,” said Ishti.

Other than affecting appetite and satiety, fenugreek seeds help balance hormones (especially helpful for those struggling with PCOS), blood sugar levels, and control blood pressure as well. “When all these things are better controlled, weight loss also becomes easier. All these benefits are found to be possible due to galactomannan, which is the active compound found in these seeds,” she added.

However, she said that one needs to build a tolerance to fenugreek seeds, and the best way to consume them is to soak the seeds overnight, add them to boiling water the next day, and sip it as tea.

Further, Dr Dimple suggested making a coarse paste by grinding a spoonful of the seeds in a mixer. Once done, add a spoonful of honey to this and have it as it is.

Ginger

“Studies have shown that ginger increases metabolism and fat burning, and decreases fat absorption and appetite,” shared Dr Dimple.

As per Ishti, ginger contains antioxidants called shogaols and ginerols, which help fight free radicals, therefore reducing inflammation in the body. “If you work towards getting a healthy gut, weight loss becomes easier. She suggested four combinations of ginger that work well — ginger with lemon, ginger with black pepper & honey, ginger with apple cider vinegar, and ginger with green tea.

Dr Dimple suggested adding a chopped piece of ginger to boiling water for 10-15 minutes, straining, and then drinking its water.

Shatavari

In Ayurveda, it is known for weight management. As such, if you’re struggling with weight loss, this is a good supplement to add to your diet (under the supervision of a health professional as this should not be taken by everyone). “It helps to reduce bloating, and minimise water weight from the body by removing toxins on a long-term basis, and therefore it’s a good addition when trying to lose weight,” said Ishti.

“For weight loss, take shatvari powder with warm water or milk in the morning,” suggested Dr Dimple.

Green tea

In a pan, boil 5-6 leaves, and cinnamon powder and let it sit for 2-3 minutes. Strain and drink it. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in green tea helps in activating the process of fat burning in the body.

