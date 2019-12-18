Looking to lose weight? Count on these five healthy teas

Losing weight, being fit and healthy is the topmost priority for everyone these days. And what can be a better way to shed those extra kilos than by sipping up hot tea. Drinking tea has been associated with many health benefits, including protecting cells from damage and reducing the risk of heart disease. These five teas can help you lose weight, suggests Nitish Jha, founder, Healthy Souls.
Cinnamon Tea
View this post on Instagram
Cinnamon is the most commonly found spice in the kitchen and a hot cup of this tea can help boost metabolism. It’s effect on blood glucose levels also help your body ultimately lose weight. Cinnamon also stimulates the digestive system, reduces muscle soreness and decreases menstrual pain.
Senna Tea
Senna leaves and the fruit of the plant are used to make medicine. Senna Tea is used as an agent to remove toxins from the body which stimulates weight loss. It boosts the waste removal process in our body and detoxifies it. Senna also helps in the treatment of constipation and other gastrointestinal disorders.
Moringa Tea
Moringa is an excellent source of essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. It cleanses our body by removing the bad cholesterol from the body. Therefore it can reduce fat formation and enhance fat breakdown which can result in weight loss. Moringa have many other benefits too like it can protect the liver from medicinal drug side effects, and can also help in digestive issues.
Chamomile Tea
Chamomile tea comes from daisy flower of the Asteraceae plant family and it has been used as a natural remedy for several health ailments. It is a caffeine-free alternative of black tea and green tea. It can also help to treat digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhoea, and colic as it is rich in antioxidants. Chamomile is regarded as a sleep inducer and is also beneficial in reducing inflammation, decrease anxiety and reduce stress. The infusion also aids digestion which is very important for a calm night of sleep.
Garcinia Cambogia Tea
Demanding work hours, less workout and other major changes in lifestyle are leading many of us towards obesity and weight gain. A hot cup of Garcinia Cambogia Tea is a perfect rescue for managing weight. Garcinia Cambogia, which is also called Malabar tamarind, is a popular weight loss way which reduces the appetite, blocks fat production and also keeps a check on blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Which one would you pick?
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App