Looking to lose weight? Count on these five healthy teas

Have you given a try to these teas yet to lose weight? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have you given a try to these teas yet to lose weight? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Losing weight, being fit and healthy is the topmost priority for everyone these days. And what can be a better way to shed those extra kilos than by sipping up hot tea. Drinking tea has been associated with many health benefits, including protecting cells from damage and reducing the risk of heart disease. These five teas can help you lose weight, suggests Nitish Jha, founder, Healthy Souls.

Cinnamon Tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KW’s 40+ Fitness Facility (@infinityfitkw) on Dec 12, 2019 at 11:56am PST

Cinnamon is the most commonly found spice in the kitchen and a hot cup of this tea can help boost metabolism. It’s effect on blood glucose levels also help your body ultimately lose weight. Cinnamon also stimulates the digestive system, reduces muscle soreness and decreases menstrual pain.

Senna Tea

Senna helps in the treatment of constipation and other gastrointestinal disorders. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Senna helps in the treatment of constipation and other gastrointestinal disorders. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Senna leaves and the fruit of the plant are used to make medicine. Senna Tea is used as an agent to remove toxins from the body which stimulates weight loss. It boosts the waste removal process in our body and detoxifies it. Senna also helps in the treatment of constipation and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Moringa Tea

Let’s look at some incredible health benefits that Moringa tea is known for. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Let’s look at some incredible health benefits that Moringa tea is known for. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Moringa is an excellent source of essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. It cleanses our body by removing the bad cholesterol from the body. Therefore it can reduce fat formation and enhance fat breakdown which can result in weight loss. Moringa have many other benefits too like it can protect the liver from medicinal drug side effects, and can also help in digestive issues.

Chamomile Tea

Cup of chamomile tea can help boost immunity. (Source: iStock / Getty Images Plus) Cup of chamomile tea can help boost immunity. (Source: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Chamomile tea comes from daisy flower of the Asteraceae plant family and it has been used as a natural remedy for several health ailments. It is a caffeine-free alternative of black tea and green tea. It can also help to treat digestive issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhoea, and colic as it is rich in antioxidants. Chamomile is regarded as a sleep inducer and is also beneficial in reducing inflammation, decrease anxiety and reduce stress. The infusion also aids digestion which is very important for a calm night of sleep.

Garcinia Cambogia Tea

Garcinia Cambogia Tea keeps a check on cholesterol levels. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Garcinia Cambogia Tea keeps a check on cholesterol levels. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Demanding work hours, less workout and other major changes in lifestyle are leading many of us towards obesity and weight gain. A hot cup of Garcinia Cambogia Tea is a perfect rescue for managing weight. Garcinia Cambogia, which is also called Malabar tamarind, is a popular weight loss way which reduces the appetite, blocks fat production and also keeps a check on blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Which one would you pick?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd