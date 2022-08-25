scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Not able to lose weight despite exercising? This could be the reason

According to an expert, you have to fix your sleeping pattern and eating habits, too, so as to see a change on the weighing scale

weight loss, losing weight, how to lose weight, weight loss mistakes, exercise and weight loss, sleep and weight loss, non-exercise activity thermogenesis, indian express newsOverall transformation is not just about losing weight on the weighing scale. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many people, who are on a weight loss journey, often notice that despite their best efforts, they are not able to reach their ideal body weight. Why does this happen?

There could be many factors obstructing your weight-loss goals, and among them is your diet, the lifestyle choices you make, and how much time you dedicate to a physical activity.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Azra Khan explained in a video that weight loss is more nuanced than simply altering your diet and exercising for a few minutes every day.

Explaining the concept of “NEAT” — which is “non-exercise activity thermogenesis” — she said it is the “energy expended for everything we do that is not sleeping, eating or sports-like exercise”.

“It ranges from the energy expended walking to work, typing, performing yard work, undertaking agricultural tasks and fidgeting. Basic changes like consciously walking and being active for your awake hours will help you lose weight,” the expert added.

In the accompanying video, Khan said that hitting the gym will prove to be fruitless if your NEAT is “not up to the mark”. “Exercising every day for one hour and then sitting for the rest of the day is not going to help you, because you will not burn enough calories by just having a one-hour exercise routine,” she said.

The nutritionist suggested that you have to fix your sleeping pattern and eating habits, too, so as to see a change on the weighing scale.

“A transformation is not just about losing weight on the weighing scale. It is also about how your body and its composition changes over a period of time. That can only happen with a healthy calorie deficit, with proper NEAT, exercise and healthy sleeping cycle,” she said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it.
