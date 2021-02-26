Simple dos and don’ts for healthy weight loss

A lot many people work towards losing excess weight and leading a healthy life. But it is essential to ensure that weight loss happens in a healthy way and does not impact the body negatively. While there are various ways to lose weight, it is important to be patient and incorporate some essential lifestyle tweaks in terms of one’s diet, fitness and habits that will only aid the process.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Munmum Ganeriwal shared some dos and don’ts of weight loss that one must keep in mind.

Don’t start the day with tea/coffee

Do: Start the day with a hot herbal drink (say a fennel tea) within 30 minutes of waking up.

Here’s why: Tea/coffee has caffeine that triggers the release of cortisol (stress hormone) and puts the body in a ‘stress’ mode. As we wake up, the body systems also need time to wake up and start functioning in full capacity. In such a situation, it is better to eat real food versus something that will further load or stress it out.

Don’t sit at a place for long hours

Do: For every 30 minutes spent sitting – stand/move around/stretch for two minutes.

Here’s why: Current research findings of ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) indicate that moving more during the day, in addition to getting 150 minutes per week of exercise is necessary to reduce one’s risk of diseases and to lose weight.

Don’t talk on the phone while eating food

Do: Make sure not to be distracted by watching TV, on phone etc while eating

Here’s why: By paying attention to food, we will be more in touch with our satiety signals, know exactly when to stop eating, and reduce the chance of over-eating.

Don’t watch TV an hour before going to bed

Do: Ban all gadgets from the bedroom, including TV at least an hour before bedtime.

Here’s why: The light screens of these gadgets emit, delay the release of melatonin (sleep-inducing hormone), and increases alertness. It not only takes longer to fall asleep but we also tend to wake up feeling tired and dull.

Don’t have ready to eat cereals for breakfast

Do: Stick to the traditional breakfast of poha/upma etc

Here’s why: Unlike fresh, ghar ka nashta, these industrialised and commercial ‘convenient ready-to-eat’ meals are loaded with preservatives and artificial flavouring agents that are harmful to health

