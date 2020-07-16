Looking to make your diet healthier? Try red rice

While there are many rice varieties including brown, red rice is unique because of its colour. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) While there are many rice varieties including brown, red rice is unique because of its colour. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Nowadays, people are looking for different and interesting ways to stay healthy. Instead of taking medicines, they are looking at natural ways to keep their immunity boosted. As such they are making many dietary changes. If you, too, are looking to make a healthy switch, opt for red rice now. Here, we discuss some of its health benefits.

* While rice is a staple food in many parts of the country, red rice is preferred over regular white rice in many states. It is believed to be a healthier and unpolished version of white rice.

* While there are many rice varieties including brown, red rice is unique because of its colour. It is said that the rice gets its red colour from a compound called anthocyanin. This compound is believed to contain some antioxidants which can provide greater benefits than those of brown rice.

* Additionally, the flavonoids present in red rice can fight free radicals and give the body a much-needed health boost. It can also boost the health of cells and fight inflammation and other such allergies in the body.

* Some people avoid rice, especially if they are diabetic, or are prone to diabetes. These people can include red rice in their diet, after consulting with their doctors. The rice is fibre-rich, and boosts digestion and metabolism.

How to prepare red rice

You can just make the switch from white rice to red rice, and prepare it in the exact same way. You can serve the rice with vegetables, curries, or anything else of your choice. Sometimes, people also use it as a substitute for dishes like poha and pulao.

Just like every other dietary change, you must consult with a dietician and a doctor first, before making additions to your diet, as they may be able to decide what is best for your health, and guide you better.

