Looking to boost your health? Try onion tea

We are always looking for ways to stay healthy, especially given the current situation. Nobody wants to rely on medicines all the time, and are always on the lookout for natural ways to boost their immunity. If you, too, are wondering how you can strengthen yourself, here is a simple kitchen ingredient/preparation that can help you: onion tea.

As strange as it may seem, onion tea is actually a thing — and yes, it is exactly what it sounds like: a tea made with onions, and other ingredients. Separately, onions and tea have a lot of health benefits. While onions are known to detox the body and keep it healthy from within, having tea in the morning has many benefits, too.

If you are thinking of making this concoction, here are the things you will need:

* One chopped onion

* Three cloves of garlic

* One or two tablespoons of honey so as to sweeten the tea

* Two cups of water

* Some bay leaves and cloves

Method:



* It is like you how you prepare regular tea. Take a saucepan, add water and it let boil on medium flame.

* Next, add the chopped onions to it, and also add the garlic after peeling it, after some time. Remember to squash the garlic.

* You can now add bay leaves and cloves to it, and let it boil for some more time.

* When you notice the water change its colour and become dark brown, switch off the gas and carefully sieve and pour it into a cup.

* Add honey for the sweet taste after some time and stir it well.

* It is advisable that you drink this every day in the morning for good health and more energy.

Also, different people prepare it differently, but the key ingredient — onion — is always present in all the different variations. You just have to suit yourself.

Health benefits

* It is known to prevent cold, especially when it starts to rain suddenly and the weather gets colder. According to research published in the Journal of European Clinical Nutrition, onions contain flavonoids called quercetin, which can boost antioxidants in the blood.

* The same research suggests that it can reduce hypertension, and we all know how we are susceptible to it, given our lifestyle and work stress.

