Looking to boost immunity? Add lemongrass to your diet

Lemongrass can act as a natural diuretic. And by flushing out toxins from the body, it can help with weight loss. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Lemongrass can act as a natural diuretic. And by flushing out toxins from the body, it can help with weight loss. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody wants to stay healthy and boost their immunity. As such, they are always on the lookout for cleaner diets and naturally-available immunity boosters. This pandemic, more than anything else, has stressed on the importance of having a good immune system. If you have not paid much attention to your diet, now is the time when you can make a few changes. Here is one interesting food item that you can incorporate in your diet and stay in the pink of health: lemongrass.

What is it?

Lemongrass is essentially a plant, whose leaves and the oil are used to make medicine. It is used as a common ingredient in Thai food, mostly. It can be used to make soups, in vegetable stews, and also in non-vegetarian preparations. Lemongrass is also used as flavouring, and is often used in herbal teas.

ALSO READ | Why kadi patta juice can become an effective weight loss remedy

How beneficial is it?

* It believed to make the digestion better. You can take it in your tea, as mentioned earlier, and it can relieve stomach cramps caused because of an upset stomach.

* Lemongrass has some antioxidant properties, as per a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry. These antioxidants can help fight free radicals in the body.

* And if you are looking to lose weight in an effective and healthy manner, you must consider the lemongrass. It is believed to stimulate the body’s metabolic rate, and can act as a natural diuretic. By flushing out toxins from the body in the form of urine, it can help with a healthy amount of weight loss.

ALSO READ | Here’s why you should get your dose of probiotics

* Lemongrass has some antimicrobial properties, which can protect you from and treat oral infections. In fact, some studies conducted in the past have even shown that it can fight the bacteria that causes the decaying of teeth. This is in addition to the basic oral hygiene that you must keep anyway, like brushing twice a day and flossing.

As with everything, too much consumption can prove to be counter-productive. Also, it is advisable that you check with your dietician first, before making any additions to your diet. Most importantly, eat healthy and stay safe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd