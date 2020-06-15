Looking for a tasty way to lose weight? Try peanuts

Experts say that you must soak them in water, and have some every morning on an empty stomach. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Experts say that you must soak them in water, and have some every morning on an empty stomach. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Who said weight loss diet can only be about boring and bland foods? If done in a proper way, weight loss can be both fun and result-yielding. While there are many foods out there that promise to help you lose weight, there are a few like peanuts that show results in no time at all, provided you follow a routine that involves both physical activities and healthy food. It is said that while peanuts are high in calories, they are rich in protein and fibre, too, that can make you feel fuller for longer, and help with digestion and weight loss. But, remember the snacking has to be done in a moderate amount, because just like everything else, excess consumption of peanuts can be counter-productive, too.

Why are peanuts good for weight loss? According to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, any food that is rich in protein, can burn away some calories. As mentioned earlier, peanuts have calories, too, but they can be chewed down and crushed, and it will be like you are only taking calories in a little amount. It should be noted that peanuts contain some healthy fats, too, which are good for the heart. These can reduce the risk of obesity, inflammation and some heart diseases.

Also, peanuts are known to be good for the body’s metabolism, because they are a great source of energy. As mentioned earlier, when you snack on them, you feel fuller, and your energy reserves get replenished, too. When you have more energy, you can burn down more calories, and help your body lose some weight.

Adding peanuts to the diet

The easiest way to do it would to be to consume them raw. Experts say that you must soak them in water, and have some every morning on an empty stomach. But, you can also have them raw and roasted. Then, there are many other interesting options like peanut butter, peanut dip, peanut jelly, etc. Peanuts can be added to main foods, too. So go ahead and sprinkle them on your poha, or your salads.

Always check with your doctor or dietitian before you make some dietary change, because they may be able to guide you better as they know about your medical history.

