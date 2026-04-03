Longevity doctor lists ‘6 rules that separate people who age well from those who don’t’, says ‘most people skip at least 3 of them’

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A recent post by Milan-based longevity doctor Thomas Paloschi, who goes by “Dr Longevity” on Instagram, shared “6 rules that separate people who age well from those who don’t.” The framework focuses on early risk detection, lifestyle structure, and long-term biological resilience rather than quick fixes or trends.
“Most people don’t fail at health because they lack information. They fail because the protocol was built for someone with no job, no kids, no stress, and unlimited willpower. That’s not you. That’s not anyone. Here are the 6 rules that actually matter for long-term health: None of these is fancy. None of them requires a biohacking budget. But most people skip at least 3 of them. The difference between aging well and aging poorly isn’t one magic supplement or protocol. It’s whether you do the boring fundamentals consistently when life makes it hard,” he wrote on Instagram.
We reached out to Dr Sushila Kataria, Vice Chairman, Internal Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram verify how strongly these principles align with medical science.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Paloschi emphasises early screening for markers such as blood pressure, ApoB, Lp(a), and family history to detect silent disease risk.
Dr Kataria agrees that this is foundational. She explains that many chronic diseases develop silently over the years, and early detection allows timely intervention.
“Early risk measurement is extremely important for ageing well. Many chronic conditions, especially heart disease, develop silently over the years. Identifying markers like blood pressure, ApoB, Lp(a), and genetic risk early allows us to intervene before damage begins,” she says.
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The post recommends a Mediterranean-style, whole-food-based diet with plants, legumes, healthy fats, and adequate protein.
Dr Kataria supports this approach, noting that long-term dietary patterns matter more than short-term diets or supplements.
“A solid dietary foundation is essential for healthy ageing. A balanced diet with adequate protein, fibre, healthy fats, and micronutrients supports metabolic health, maintains organ function, and reduces inflammation,” she explains.
The longevity post stresses strength training, cardio, protein intake, and progressive overload to preserve muscle and function.
Dr Kataria agrees that these are core pillars of healthy ageing. “Strength training helps preserve muscle mass and bone strength, cardio supports heart health, and sufficient protein intake is crucial for muscle repair,” she says. She adds that progressive overload helps the body continue adapting over time, supporting mobility and independence.
Instead of weight, the post recommends tracking strength, endurance, body composition, and metabolic health markers.
Dr Kataria concurs that weight alone is misleading. “These indicators reflect functional fitness and internal health, which are far more relevant for ageing well than just a number on the scale,” she notes.
The framework highlights 7–9 hours of consistent, high-quality sleep with minimal disruptions and good sleep hygiene.
Dr Kataria underscores the importance of sleep for longevity. Poor sleep, she notes, is linked to increased risks of hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive decline, as it affects hormonal balance, immunity, and cellular repair.
The final rule highlights chronic stress as a hidden driver of poor health outcomes.
Dr Kataria’s broader clinical perspective aligns with the concept that long-term stress impacts sleep, metabolism, cardiovascular health, and overall recovery, making stress regulation a key part of healthy ageing.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.