Longevity doctor lists ‘6 rules that separate people who age well from those who don’t’, says ‘most people skip at least 3 of them’

A recent post by Milan-based longevity doctor Thomas Paloschi, who goes by “Dr Longevity” on Instagram, shared “6 rules that separate people who age well from those who don’t.” The framework focuses on early risk detection, lifestyle structure, and long-term biological resilience rather than quick fixes or trends.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“Most people don’t fail at health because they lack information. They fail because the protocol was built for someone with no job, no kids, no stress, and unlimited willpower. That’s not you. That’s not anyone. Here are the 6 rules that actually matter for long-term health: None of these is fancy. None of them requires a biohacking budget. But most people skip at least 3 of them. The difference between aging well and aging poorly isn’t one magic supplement or protocol. It’s whether you do the boring fundamentals consistently when life makes it hard,” he wrote on Instagram.