Longer sleep hours during lockdown, but of poor quality: Survey

Have you noticed that while you are sleeping longer these days — without having to worry about getting up and commuting to work — the quality of sleep has worsened? Well, you are not alone. Around the world, a lot many people who are in lockdown at the moment, are experiencing it. In fact, a recent poll has found that this deterioration in the quality of sleep is because of a change in routine and general worrying.

The survey researchers found that while an adult would sleep for at least six and a half hours on a weekday before the lockdown, they are now getting an extra hour, because they are not having to do their usual morning chores like commuting to work and taking kids to school. The survey reveals that some 13 per cent of respondents have been exceeding their recommended eight hours of sleep, from just 7 per cent before the lockdown. But despite all this, one in four persons said that the sleep quality was worse than ever.

Commissioned by Eve, the poll was conducted on some 2,000 adults based in the UK. It found that having snacks closer to the bedtime and working till late in the evening were some of the reasons behind a disturbed sleep at night. Also, some respondents said they were reading the news just before bed, meaning they were a little anxious, and some others said they were having difficulty adapting to the drastically-new routine.

According to The Independent, the the CMO of Eve Cheryl Calverley, said, “Routine is hugely influential on how we sleep – not just for how long but the quality of sleep itself. Simply going to bed and waking up the same time every day can have a huge impact on how we feel the following morning, leaving us better able to deal with the anxiety and uncertainty we’re all facing.”

The survey also revealed that some 48 per cent of respondents are kept awake at night due to fears about the coronavirus pandemic. While 18 per cent said they feel refreshed in the morning, 27 per cent of people said they feel lethargic, and 23 per cent of respondents said they feel totally tired.

