If you experience brain fog, memory loss during long flights, here’s what you should do

While many love the experience of travelling by flight, it can be a nightmare for others who often complain of experiencing jet lag, nausea, memory loss, or brain fog post their journey. Some studies show that even relatively mild levels of hypoxia (deficiency in oxygen) can alter our ability to think clearly.

“At oxygen levels equivalent to altitudes above 12,000ft (3.6km), healthy adults can start to show measurable changes in their memory, their ability to perform calculations and make decisions,” BBC had reported earlier.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram to address this concern. “Yes, yes, yes; I know I talk about water in all seasons and for all reasons but really that’s the magic of this underrated magical nutrient — water!” she wrote, sharing how drinking adequate water during long flight journeys could mitigate these cognitive issues.

“We have always been told to drink lots of water when on flights. It’s great for your skin,” she started out saying, adding that many attribute the feeling of memory loss and brain fog during long hours of flying to jet lag. “But, you could be wrong,” the expert said.

“Please understand that when the sensation of thirst actually hits you, your body is already 40 per cent dehydrated. Your brain is 73 per cent water and only two per cent of dehydration in your brain can lead to memory loss and decline in your cognitive function,” she explained.

Thus, you must never undermine the value of this liquid gold. “Drink up,” Makhija concluded.

Additionally, you can prevent or minimise brain fog by following measures, according to Dr Mohan Krishna J, Consultant Neurologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

*Arrive a few days early to your destination whenever feasible to give your body a chance to adjust.

*Schedule your sleep-wake cycle according to your destination before you travel i.e if you are travelling from east to west (you gain time) go to bed later for several days before departure and vice versa.

*Get plenty of rest before travelling as sleep deficit can worsen jet lag.

*Move your body on the plane either by getting up or taking deep breaths while lying in the seat.

*Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and high glycemic index foods before and during the flight journey.

*Hydrate well before and during flight time.

*Use a blackout mask and ear plug to sleep in flight.

*You can use melatonin for sleep after consulting your doctor.

