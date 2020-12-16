scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news

Lizzo slams trolls who criticised her 10-day smoothie detox; says it’s not for weight loss

Lizzo had shared a series of videos on various social media platforms, documenting her 10-day smoothie cleanse regime. Netizens, however, blamed her for endorsing diet culture

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 16, 2020 8:50:18 pm
lizzo"Big girls" should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies, said Lizzo. (Source: lizzobeeating/Instagram)

Popular American singer Lizzo has slammed netizens who criticised her for sharing details of her detox juice cleanse on social media.

The 32-year-old singer had shared a series of videos on various social media platforms, documenting her 10-day smoothie cleanse regime. Netizens, however, blamed her for endorsing diet culture.

Responding to the backlash, the Cuz I love You singer took to TikTok to share yet another video and explained that her cleanse routine was not about losing weight. “I feel like, as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Lizzo went on to talk about how she was stressed all throughout the month of November. “I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f***ed my stomach up.”

Also Read |When Lizzo wore 'Vote' dress

And the 10-day cleanse was about getting back to routine. “I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results,” she said, adding that her sleep and skin health had improved, including her mental wellbeing.

Lizzo expressed how body positivity was about having control over one’s own body, without having to worry about what others would say. “I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys. And every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies.”

The Truth Hurts singer’s latest video garnered a lot of praise on social media, and many came forward to defend her. Here’s how they reacted:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

best black and white photos 2020, black and white pictures, black and white photos bollywood, bollywood latest news 2020.anushka sharma photos
Rekindle your love for black and white with these 9 celeb pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement