Lizzo slams trolls who criticised her 10-day smoothie detox; says it’s not for weight loss

"Big girls" should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies, said Lizzo. (Source: lizzobeeating/Instagram)

Popular American singer Lizzo has slammed netizens who criticised her for sharing details of her detox juice cleanse on social media.

The 32-year-old singer had shared a series of videos on various social media platforms, documenting her 10-day smoothie cleanse regime. Netizens, however, blamed her for endorsing diet culture.

Did not expect to see Lizzo posting about detoxing with green smoothies and detox pills but I guess I just shouldn’t be surprised by 2020 unfortunately ☹️ — Casey KMG, M.Ed. (@_CassandraLoren) December 14, 2020

the thing that bothers me about the lizzo smoothie detox is that she’s clearly miserable before, during, and after but faked that “day 10” picture pic.twitter.com/vF17DKE7fi — Andrea (@dermiepie) December 15, 2020

Responding to the backlash, the Cuz I love You singer took to TikTok to share yet another video and explained that her cleanse routine was not about losing weight. “I feel like, as a big girl, people expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case,” she said.

Lizzo went on to talk about how she was stressed all throughout the month of November. “I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f***ed my stomach up.”

Also Read | When Lizzo wore 'Vote' dress

And the 10-day cleanse was about getting back to routine. “I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results,” she said, adding that her sleep and skin health had improved, including her mental wellbeing.

“My sleep has improved (and), my hydration, my mental stability, my skin”. Thank you @lizzo for being an inspiration. Thank you for your music and flawless talent. You do you Queen! #lizzo pic.twitter.com/Ws8WGpfMDp — Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) December 15, 2020

Lizzo expressed how body positivity was about having control over one’s own body, without having to worry about what others would say. “I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox and I wanted to share it with you guys. And every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies.”

The Truth Hurts singer’s latest video garnered a lot of praise on social media, and many came forward to defend her. Here’s how they reacted:

Everything she is talking about is true for me! I stopped drinking and eating unhealthily all the time, and started working out and eating right, and I feel so much healthier and lighter. Yea I will be able to wear smaller clothes, but its the lifestyle change I am happy about — She/Her/Hers – Sagittarius 🌞 (@ItsShelby) December 15, 2020

Correct! It’s not about being thin or being plus size, it’s about being healthy. And being healthy isn’t exclusive to one particular size. I’m appalled that people on Twitter are making this a thing. If she’s being healthy and feeling great about HER body who the hell cares? 🙄 — Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) December 15, 2020

But it’s not just about losing weight, that’s what people don’t get. It’s a Cleanse, consistent bad eating not only affects the physical but also psychological, all she’s doing is getting rid of toxins by eating clean. She’s not losing 100lbs in 10 days. — Tell em I’m billy the goat (@Diaryofawimpygf) December 15, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd