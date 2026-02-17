Lisa Ray recalls struggling with ‘chemo-induced menopause’ at 37, fighting stigma, shame: ‘I was completely unprepared’

Just headlines screaming fear about hormones and cancer, and a body I suddenly didn’t recognise, shared Lisa Ray

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Lisa Ray speaks about early menopause
Lisa Ray, 53, a cancer survivor, recently opened up about her struggle with menopause at 37, during her cancer treatment in 2009. “I went into chemo-induced menopause at 37 because of my cancer treatment. I was completely unprepared. I suffered for many years silently. I also had shame and stigma. And I couldn’t even explain to myself and imbibed the shame of hitting menopause,” she told the BBC in an interview.

On Instagram, she wrote: “I survived cancer. But menopause? That was the chapter I faced in silence. At 37, chemo pushed me into early menopause. I was told — almost casually — that the treatment saving my life would also end my fertility. No roadmap. No conversation about HRT. No emotional support. Just headlines screaming fear about hormones and cancer, and a body I suddenly didn’t recognise. So I did what so many women do. I normalised the symptoms. The exhaustion. The sleepless nights. The hair loss. The quiet grief. After going public about cancer — a disease still wrapped in stigma — I somehow shut down when it came to menopause. The shame surprised me. The isolation is even more.”

Revealing why she is opening up about it now, the actor continued, “But here we are. And I’m speaking now because no woman should feel alone, uninformed, or afraid in mid-life. Not after everything we survive. Not after everything we carry. This is about reclaiming voice. Choice. And power — at every age.”

Explaining the link, Dr Richa Bharadwaj, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that some cancer treatments directly affect the ovaries. “Chemotherapy can harm ovarian function, leading to a sudden drop in hormones and triggering menopause much earlier than expected. Unlike natural menopause, this process is abrupt, leaving the body little time to adjust,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

Menopause mainly happens between the ages of 45 and 55, said Dr Mansi Sharma, consultant, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune. “But for some women, cancer treatment like chemotherapy can lead to menopause much earlier. When this happens before the natural age, it is known as chemo-induced menopause. During chemotherapy, strong medicines are used to kill cancer cells,” elucidated Dr Sharma.

menopause Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What symptoms do women commonly experience, and why are they often missed?

According to Dr Bharadwaj, women may deal with intense fatigue, sleep problems, hair thinning, mood swings, hot flashes, and feelings of emotional loss related to fertility. “These symptoms are often dismissed as ‘ after-effects’ of cancer treatment, causing many to suffer in silence without support,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

Why is menopause after cancer emotionally complex?

After surviving cancer, menopause can feel like a second shock. Many women think they should feel grateful to be alive and hesitate to talk about feelings of exhaustion, grief, or changes in identity. “Concerns about hormone therapy and mixed messages add to the confusion and silence.”

 

It is essential to ask clear questions about hormonal health, bone strength, heart health, and long-term well-being. “Menopause care involves more than managing hot flashes; it impacts sleep, metabolism, mental health, and overall quality of life,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

What can help?

Regular exercise, strength training, enough protein, calcium-rich foods, good sleep habits, and stress management are important. Emotional support, counselling, and community discussions can be just as healing as physical care.

Emotional support is very important. “Counseling, support groups, and open discussions with your doctor can help you cope better. Though chemo-induced menopause at 37 is challenging, with proper medical care and support, women can manage symptoms and lead healthy, fulfilling lives,” said Dr Sharma.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

