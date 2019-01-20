From weight loss to healthy skin: Liquid chlorophyll is the latest health buzz

Move over kale smoothies and spinach salads. From what it looks like, liquid chlorophyll is the latest fad and it is here to stay. Known to lend green colour to plants and help in converting sunlight into energy in plants, chlorophyll is now the trendiest supplement available in the market that promises to house a number of benefits — right from detoxing the body to getting a clearer skin.

According to Healthline, “Chlorophyll plays an important role in making plants green and healthy. It also has vitamins, antioxidants, and therapeutic properties that may benefit your body. You can get chlorophyll from plants or supplements. Supplements may be more effective, as chlorophyll doesn’t survive digestion long enough for absorption. Chlorophyll supplements are actually chlorophyllin, which contains copper instead of magnesium.”

Famous Hollywood A-listers like Hannah Bronfman and Jennifer Lawrence swear by its benefits and include it in their daily diet. Not limiting itself to supplement stores, many cocktail and beauty or detox drinks have started adding a dash of it to their concoctions.

Green-emerald in colour and easy to incorporate into one’s diet, here are some benefits of chlorophyll water.

Boosts red blood cells

According to a report, “a 2004 study showed that wheatgrass, which is made up of 70 percent of chlorophyll, reduced the number of blood transfusions required by patients of thalassemia”.

Detoxes the body

A glass of chlorophyll water of just a few drops of it added to your smoothie or soup can detoxify your body and rid it off any toxic metals or chemicals.

Clear skin and hair

By cleansing your system, chlorophyll water, that is rich in antioxidants and several essential micro-nutrients can put that glow back on your skin.

Aids weight loss

According to the same report, “A 2014 study, published in the journal Appetite, says that consumption of chlorophyll resulted in greater weight loss, over a period of 12 weeks.”

Natural deodorant

In case you’re running late or do not have perfume on you, you can use chlorophyll water to get rid of the stench. The most recent study of people with trimethylaminuria, a condition that causes fishy odours, found that chlorophyllin significantly decreased the amount of trimethylamines.