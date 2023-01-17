This is why you need to keep a strict tab on your ‘liquid calorie’ consumption

Staying hydrated is extremely important. But if, instead of water, you are drinking more juices, carbonated soft drinks, soda, and other sweetened drinks, you need to stop right away — or at least limit their consumption. That is simply because such drinks come laden with calories that can be extremely harmful to health. Talking about the same, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to explain all about the consumption of liquid calories.

“Liquid calories in just about any form – alcohol, juice, soda, energy drinks, sweetened water, sports drinks, coffee or tea beverages – are stealthy calories. We don’t often think of them as adding to our daily calorie intake, but they do make an impact when consumed regularly,” she captioned the post, further listing the harmful effects of such calories.

Raises blood sugar levels

Liquid sugar calories can lead to elevated blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. There is a link between high fructose intake and a decrease in insulin sensitivity and increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Sugary beverages seem to increase this risk of delivering a large amount of fructose in a short amount of time. When you consume more fructose than your liver can store as glycogen, the extra fructose is converted into fat. Part of this fat gets stored in your liver, which may drive inflammation, insulin resistance, and elevated blood sugar levels.

Causes weight gain

Fluids don’t provide the same feeling of fullness or satisfaction as solid foods, as the body doesn’t “register” liquid calories in the same way as it does calories from solid food. This may prompt a person to keep eating even after intake of a high-calorie drink, which ultimately causes an increase in calorie and thereby, weight gain.

Increases heart risk

Liquid sugars also have negative effects on heart health. High intake of fructose raises your levels of triglycerides and other fat molecules in the bloodstream. High amounts of these fats in your blood increase heart disease risk.

“Liquid calories can easily add up if you are not paying attention, which is why you should be aware of them. So, make smart choices when it comes to summer drinks,” she added.

So, what can you have?

Registered dietitian Garima Goyal said,

*If you want to have your fruits as a juice, consume them along with the pulp and without adding sugar.

*Another way to enjoy fruits as juices is by using a cold-press juicer, where most of the nutrients can be retained.

*So, as far as fruits are considered your best bet would be to consume them as such.

Some of the drinks that are “convenient, affordable, and low in calories include lemonade, tender coconut water, buttermilk, paanagam, sharbat, and lassi. Carrying these drinks along with you while going out or buying such drinks instead of soft drinks are both sustainable and nutritious options,” Goyal said.

