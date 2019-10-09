Is there a link between depression and reduced physical activity in people with type 2 diabetes?

A new study has found that having symptoms of depression is associated with reduced physical activity in people with type 2 diabetes.

A research team from University of Leicester reviewed data from two studies — Walking Away from Type 2 Diabetes and Let’s Prevent Type 2 Diabetes. The analysis, which included a total of over 1,100 participants, compared people who increased their physical activity with those who did not

The researchers then grouped the participants into whether they had symptoms of depression or not. Eleven per cent of the participants showed mild to severe depression at the start of the study period. Three years of data were included in the study which was published in the Diabetes Care journal.

The results showed that participants showing no symptoms of depression at the start of the study had increased the number of steps per day they took by 592 steps. People with symptoms of depression, at the start of the study period, showed a lower level of increase in the number of steps taken.

The study findings suggest that to reduce the symptoms of depression it is necessary to increase physical activity.