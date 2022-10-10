Can diabetes affect mental health, and vice versa?

A metabolic condition characterised by a spike in blood glucose levels, diabetes affects a patient’s life in myriad ways. Apart from the various physical implications, the condition can also lead to several mental and emotional disorders. So much so that as compared to the general population, the prevalence of depression is up to three times higher in type 1 diabetes patients and twice as higher in type 2 diabetes patients, Dr Venkatesh Babu G M, Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said. As such, why and how exactly does diabetes affect a person’s mental health?

“Glucose is used by the brain for all of its processes, including memory, emotions, thought, and behaviour. In addition to our skin, eyes, and feet, our brain also gets impacted by an excessive amount of glucose flowing through our body,” Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Consultant, Psychiatrist and Mental Health Expert, Tulasi Healthcare, Delhi said.

He explained that distress from having diabetes is an emotional reaction to having the disease. “It happens when someone feels overburdened by the constant self-management requirements and possible long-term effects of diabetes,” he added.

Calling it “completely normal”, Dr Ravi Shankarji Kesari, General Physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, added that a patient may feel frustrated, defeated, or overwhelmed by diabetes. “It is slightly more common for people on insulin. It happens due to looking after diabetes all day, every day, and fear of complications. Diabetes distress can turn into depression if their feelings are there for a while and they aren’t going away.”

Some other reasons behind mental distress among diabetics include “financial anxiety of diabetes, such as insurance and treatment costs, as well as the social effects or social isolation of the condition, such as stigma, discrimination, or dealing with other people’s unhelpful reactions or lack of understanding,” Dr Gupta shared.

For those with preexisting mental health conditions, diabetes can make their depression or anxiety worse, according to Dr Nivedita Gautam, BAMS, SR Institute of Advanced Ayurvedic Science. “Having diabetes can cause the problematic condition called ‘diabetes distress’ which shares some traits of depression, stress, and anxiety. Diabetic people are 2-3 times more likely to have depression than individuals without diabetes. Only 25 per cent to 50 per cent of individuals with diabetes who have depression get diagnosed and treated,” she said.

Notably, the converse stands true, as well. “Having depression can boost the risk of diabetes by 60 per cent,” Dr Babu said.

How to deal with it?

The first step in managing distress is understanding that it happens to a lot of people and not blaming ourselves, according to Dr Kesari. “Patients should remember that sugar levels are just a number. They must try to let go of really high expectations on things like blood test results and set smaller, more realistic goals. They should stop using phrases like ‘good’ or ‘bad’ sugar, and instead talk about high or low sugar. Patients should inform the treating doctor and take their help,” he suggested.

Here are some other ways you can manage mental health if suffering from diabetes, according to Dr Gupta.

*Adapt a new healthy lifestyle.

*Eat a healthy and well-balanced diet to maintain your blood sugar levels.

*Start doing exercise and yoga which can help to reduce stress and improve your emotional state.

*Set achievable diabetes management goals and try achieving them.

*Avoid taking too much stress on small things, try being happy and get social.

Dr Babu further highlighted that management of depression among diabetes involves “antidepressant drugs, psychotherapies like cognitive behavioural therapy, supportive therapies, interpersonal therapies, relaxation techniques, mindfulness exercises, brain stimulation procedures like rTMS etc.”

