Lin Laishram’s brutally honest post about life after baby resonates with every new mother

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed a baby girl in March 2026, and now the young mother’s candid take on the challenges of motherhood is both admirable and relatable.

“w*f is skincare?

w*f is me time?

w*f is no sugar?

w*f is fine dining?

w*f is solo travel?

w*f is eating in peace?

w*f is flat stomach?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The 40-year-old shared her take in a carousel post on Instagram.