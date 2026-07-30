Lin Laishram’s brutally honest post about life after baby resonates with every new mother

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Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcomed a baby girl in March 2026, and now the young mother’s candid take on the challenges of motherhood is both admirable and relatable.
“w*f is skincare?
w*f is me time?
w*f is no sugar?
w*f is fine dining?
w*f is solo travel?
w*f is eating in peace?
w*f is flat stomach?”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The 40-year-old shared her take in a carousel post on Instagram.
Taking a leaf out of her take, we reached out to Dr Tanveer Aujla, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, Sector 48, who concurred that while motherhood is one of life’s most rewarding experiences, it also brings many unexpected challenges that can impact the woman’s physical and even emotional well-being.
“Many women tend to struggle a lot during this phase, including getting ‘flat stomach’ comments, lack of sleep, finding time for herself, enjoying fine dining, travelling freely, and avoiding sugar after becoming a mother. After childbirth, many women feel pressure to ‘bounce back’ and regain their pre-pregnancy body. However, every mother’s body heals differently, and recovery takes time,” asserted Dr Aujla.
Unrealistic expectations can lead to stress, poor self-esteem, and unnecessary guilt. “Finding ‘me time’ is another common challenge. Caring for a baby often means putting personal needs aside, leaving little time for exercise, hobbies, or even adequate rest. Many mothers also miss simple pleasures like leisurely dinners at restaurants or spontaneous travel, as outings now require careful planning around the baby’s schedule, feeding, and sleep,” said Dr Aujla.
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Dietary habits may also change. According to Dr Aujla, some mothers reduce sugar or follow healthier eating patterns to improve their own health, support breastfeeding, or set a positive example for their children. “Many mothers commonly witness these struggles, and it is just a temporary phase. Understand that it is important for mothers to prioritise self-care without feeling guilty. It is necessary for new moms to seek support from family, share responsibilities, eat a balanced diet, stay physically active and exercise as advised by the doctor, and take short breaks can help maintain both physical and mental well-being. Motherhood changes life in many ways, but caring for oneself is just as important as caring for the child. Just like the baby’s health, the mother should prioritise her health too,” said Dr Aujla.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.